Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Go Golden with KPop Demon Hunters Singing Rumi Doll from Mattel

Mattel is about to go Golden as they finally drop the long-awaited KPop Demon Hunters singing dolls that fans have been demanding

Article Summary Mattel launches its first KPop Demon Hunters collectibles wave, led by the long-awaited Singing Rumi Doll.

The 11-inch Rumi doll wears her HUNTR/X Golden outfit, recreating her signature look from the Netflix hit.

A button-activated sound feature plays clips from “Golden,” bringing one of KPop Demon Hunters’ biggest moments home.

KPop Demon Hunters Singing Rumi Doll is up for pre-order now and is set to release in August 2026 for $32.99.

At long last, KPop Demon Hunters fans can finally begin building their collections as Mattel unveils its first wave of collectibles based on the hit Netflix film. Nearly a year after the movie became a global sensation, merchandise is finally arriving, and one of the most anticipated releases is the new Singing Rumi Doll. Standing 11" tall, Rumi comes to life in her signature HUNTR/X Golden performance outfit. Mattel has faithfully recreated her on-screen appearance with a combination of plastic and fabric elements that help capture the character's unique style from the film.

While the figure has five points of articulation, its most notable feature is the built-in sound function. With the press of a button, collectors can play clips from the hit HUNTR/X song "Golden," allowing fans to bring home one of the film's most memorable performances. KPop Demon Hunters became one of Netflix's biggest breakout successes, and demand for merchandise has remained high ever since. These dolls are expected to be among Mattel's most sought-after releases of 2026 for both collectors and younger fans alike. The Singing Rumi Doll is now available for pre-order through various online retailers and is expected to arrive in August 2026 for $32.99.

Mattel – KPop Demon Hunters Singing Rumi Doll

"KPop Demon Hunters comes to life in a showstopping way with a singing doll of Rumi from HUNTR/X! Rumi doll is shining as she sings "Golden" with her girls, Mira and Zoey, in her iconic performance look. The shimmering, true-to-movie ensemble is brought to life by sculpted details such as Rumi's belt and shoulder pads. The glimmery get-up is accented by Rumi's braided purple hair and knee-high boots. With 5 posable joints, Rumi doll is ready to conquer the stage and seal the Honmoon! Dolls cannot stand alone."

The KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Rumi "Golden" singing doll allows kids to play and dream big with the iconic song "Golden" as the soundtrack to their adventures.

Rumi doll is ready to take the stage and show the world what she's made of in a true-to-movie look from her "Golden" performance.

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