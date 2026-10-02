Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Furby, hasbro

Go Retro with Hasbro's Amazon Exclusive Furby Forever Collector 5-Pack

Furby is getting the collector treatment with the new Amazon Exclusive Furby Forever Collector 5-Pack, bringing five colorful Furby designs together in one nostalgic set.

Article Summary Furby Forever Collector Pack is an Amazon Exclusive 5-pack that revives five classic 90s Furby designs for collectors.

Each 3.2-inch Furby figure has soft fur, a hard plastic body, and a removable keychain clip for display or bags.

The set includes Flamingo, Skunk, Cheetah, Leopard, and the Special Edition Wizard, a standout return for fans.

Furby Forever Collector Pack pre-orders are live on Amazon for $49.99, with the nostalgic set arriving in July 2027.

Furby is going back into the spotlight with a new Furby Forever Collector 5-Pack. A new Amazon Exclusive set is on the way, offering a fun way for longtime Furby fans and newer collectors to expand their displays. Furby has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in the past few years, turning the once-unavoidable '90s toy into a new collectible for a new generation. However, five classic Furby designs are back and together in one delightful collection. Each Furby stands 3.2 inches tall and includes a removable keychain clip, with the elusive wizard making an iconic return

Unlike Hasbro's newer Furby's, Furblets, DJ, and more, this release captures that iconic 90s style that was an adorable yet slightly creepy design. This set will make for a colorful addition to your classic collection or will help change things up for your new one. For collectors who remember the original Furby craze, the release is another reminder of just how far the little creatures have come. Pre-orders are live on Amazon for the Furby Forever Collector Pack for $49.99, and it is set to join your collection in July 2027.

Furby Forever Collector 5-Pack (Amazon Exclusive)

"1998 called and it's bringing the original Furby style back with the Furby Forever Collector Pack! Bring home 3.2 inch (8 cm) small scale Furby figures inspired by 5 of the original color releases: Flamingo, Skunk, Cheetah, Leopard, and the Special Edition Wizard. Each has a hard plastic body covered in soft fur and a removable keychain clip shaped like the iconic 90s Furby silhouette."

"They make perfect backpack accessories and bag charms, but in case you're a stickler for keeping them in box, they also come in a display-worthy package. These authentic Furby collectibles were designed by fans from the original Furby maker Hasbro and they make a perfect gift for Furby fans 8 years through adult."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!