Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex

Go Up, Up and Away with the Superman: For Tomorrow MAFEX Figure

Save the day with Medicom as they unveil some brand new MAFEX figures from DC Comics, like Superman: For Tomorrow

Article Summary Medicom unveils the Superman: For Tomorrow MAFEX figure, inspired by Jim Lee’s art from the iconic DC Comics arc.

This Superman figure captures the emotional For Tomorrow storyline with comic-accurate colors, detail, and wired cape.

MAFEX packs Superman with alternate heads, heat-vision effects, swappable hands, and a Metropolis display base.

Superman collectors can pre-order the MAFEX No.317 figure now for $124.99 ahead of its June 2027 release.

Medicom's MAFEX line continues its deep dive into iconic DC Comics storylines with Superman: For Tomorrow, bringing the Man of Steel into one of his most emotionally complex arcs. Based on Jim Lee's artwork, this release showcases Superman in the aftermath of the mysterious "Vanishing," in which over a million people, including Lois Lane, have all disappeared. Superman is ready to discover the mysteries behind it, and MAFEX captures him with a highly detailed sculpt, bright comic-accurate colors, and a wired fabric cape.

As always, MAFEX delivers some premium-level details and craftsmanship for Superman, with impressive articulation and accessories. The included accessories start with multiple interchangeable head sculpts with heat-vision expressions enhanced with effect parts. He will also include a variety of swappable hands, a heat-vision effect, and a Metropolis high-rise display base to help capture that iconic Jim Lee cover. DC Comics fans will also want to be on the lookout for the For Tomorrow Wonder Woman MAFEX release as well, which will help capture one of the comics' most iconic fights. Pre-orders are already live for $124.99 with a June 2027 release date.

Superman: For Tomorrow MAFEX No.317 Figure

"Returning once more to the MAFEX line is not a bird, not a plane but the heroic Superman! Inspired by his appearance in the thought-provoking For Tomorrow comics, this version of the last son of Krypton incorporates all the bold coloring, exquisite detailing and dynamic articulation points MAFEX is known for and builds into a spectacular figure that will allow you to recreate your favorite moments from the comic series!"

"In a world ravished by "The Vanishing", what does it mean to be a Superman who can't save those he loves the most? Don your cape and get ready to fly with the Man of Steel once more when you add this awesome figure to your collection today!"

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