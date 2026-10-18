Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) S.H. MonsterArts Keizer Ghidorah Revealed

Tamashii Nations is back with a new Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) S.H. MonsterArts figure as Keizer Ghidorah rises to power

Article Summary Tamashii Nations reveals a new Godzilla: Final Wars S.H. MonsterArts Keizer Ghidorah figure based on the 2004 film.

Keizer Ghidorah features a four-legged design, detailed sculpting, and articulation built for dynamic display poses.

The massive Keizer Ghidorah figure stands 9.8 inches tall, spans 12.6 inches wide, and measures 21.6 inches long.

Godzilla: Final Wars Keizer Ghidorah is up for pre-order now at $359.99 with a May 2027 release and no accessories.

Tamashii Nations is returning to the events of Godzilla: Final Wars with a brand-new S.H. MonsterArts figure. Godzilla: Final Wars focused on a global catastrophe as kaiju rise to attack cities worldwide. However, a mysterious alien race arrives, claiming to be there to help humanity. Unfortunately, that is not the case, and it is up to Godzilla to take on a variety of alien-controlled monsters to save the Earth. The aliens, known as the Xiliens, use Monster X as their ultimate weapon, which transforms into Keizer Ghidorah. This wicked version of Ghidorah is now coming to life through Tamashii Nations with a brand-new S.H. MonsterArts figure.

Keizer Ghidorah will stand 9.8 inches tall, measure 12.6 inches wide, and stretch 21.6 inches from head to tail. This creature is packed with impressive detail, and unlike its previous debut, this release showcases a four-legged design, allowing for more articulation and the ability to take down the King of the Monsters himself. No accessories are included, but the Godzilla: Final Wars S.H. MonsterArts Keizer Ghidorah will be a must-have for any collection. Pre-orders are already live for $359.99, with an expected May 2027 release date.

Godzilla: Final Wars – S.H. MonsterArts Keizer Ghidorah

"Keizer Ghidorah" that appeared in the final battle of "Godzilla Final Wars" appeared in S.H. MonsterArts. The total height is about 250mm, the width is about 320mm, the total length is about 550mm, and the total length is about 550mm. Based on various suit materials from that time, three heads with different expressions, heavy torso, and body surface like scales are reproduced in detail."

The coloring is based on the golden color that seems to be "Keizer Ghidorah", and reproduces the appearance in the play.

It is equipped with a wide range of movement in various parts of the whole body in a natural form without losing proportions.

By adopting a pull-out structure and opening and closing gimmicks on the abdomen, it is possible to reproduce the impressive pose.

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