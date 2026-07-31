Posted in: BC Toy Spotting, Collectibles | Tagged: godzilla, Mofusand

Mofusand Delivers Godzilla In His Most Adorable Form Yet

The most adorable Godzilla plush of all-time is up for preorder, and we have an early look at the collaboration with Mofusand.

Article Summary Godzilla x Mofusand delivers an adorable new plush, pairing kaiju style with a kitty in a charming Godzilla costume.

The Godzilla Store exclusive plush is up for preorder now for $35, with shipping expected in December.

Official details include soft polyester construction, embroidered features, shimmering dorsal plates, and an 11.8-inch size.

The wider Godzilla x Mofusand collaboration also includes more merch, making this a must-see collection for fans.

Godzilla comes in many shapes, sizes, and forms. That is part of the character's charm. Collectors love to grab them all, but sometimes a collectible is released that every fan must own. In collaboration with Mofusand, a new plush is up for preorder now, and it may just be the most adorable version of Godzilla we will ever get. It is a kitty dressed up in a 'Zilla costume, and we have a first look at it down below. This plush is exclusive to the Godzilla Store and can be preordered for $35, with shipping set for December 2026. They were kind enough to send us one to show you now.

Godzilla Kitty Is The Coolest Thing Ever

"Godzilla and Mofusand collide in this irresistibly cute plush. Complete with embroidered details, soft plush construction, and shimmering blue dorsal plates, this collectible plush brings together kaiju power and cozy charm in one adorable design."

Product Details:

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: Approximately 11.8"

Official Godzilla and Mofusand collaboration

I absolutely adore this thing! This is finely crafted and much bigger and more substantial than I expected when I first saw the pictures. The embroidered dorsal fins are a great touch, and I cannot stop playing with its little paws. I love how the Godzilla mask makes this look menacing, but then the kitty looks so annoyed to be inside the costume; what a great touch. When I had a kitty, we would try to put little clothes on her, and she would have none of it, so I can only imagine how hard it would be to get this thing on an actual kitty.

As you can see, this thing has brought me all kinds of joy since it showed up, and I have spent way too much time thinking about it. Please do a dog next, and other animals as well. I will want them all. You can check out the whole collaboration right here. I will be buying that shirt as well.

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