Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

Godzilla: Tokyo SOS Mechagodzilla S.H. MonsterArts Comes to Life

Dominate your Godzilla collection with the Type-3 Kiryu Mechagodzilla S.H. MonsterArts figure from Tamashii Nations

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils Godzilla: Tokyo SOS S.H. MonsterArts Type-3 Kiryu Mechagodzilla in repaired form.

This Godzilla figure is inspired by the Tokyo S.O.S. theatrical poster and includes a replica Movie Graphic PET plate.

Swap parts to display Kiryu in Heavy Armament or High Mobility mode, with railguns, Spiral Claw, and damaged head.

Godzilla collectors can pre-order in Japan now for about $122, with U.S. orders soon and a Q1 2027 release planned.

Prepare for battle, because a brand-new S.H.MonsterArts figure is stomping onto the scene from Tamashii Nations. Godzilla collectors can once again expand their display with the arrival of Type-3 Kiryu Mechagodzilla from Godzilla x Mothra x Mechagodzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. Inspired by the film's iconic theatrical poster, this special release faithfully recreates Kiryu in its repaired form and includes a replica of the poster that inspired the figure's creation. Kiryu is another next-level S.H. MonsterArts release that nicely blends premium toy engineering with a memorable piece of Godzilla artwork, which dedicated fans will appreciate.

Collectors will be able to configure Mechagodzilla in both its Heavy Armament and High Mobility forms thanks to a variety of interchangeable parts. The added accessories include a Spiral Claw, damaged head parts, and attachable rail guns, which are exactly what he needs to take on the King of the Monsters. Loaded with intricate mechanical sculpting and articulation, this is one S.H. MonsterArts Mechagodzilla that will dominate any growing Godzilla collection. Pre-orders have already opened in Japan for approximately $122, with U.S. retailers expected to begin offering the figure soon, and a Q1 2027 release is expected.

Godzilla: Tokyo SOS – S.H. MonsterArts Type 3 Kiryu Figure

"From "Godzilla x Mothra x Mechagodzilla: Tokyo SOS," the "Type 3 Kiryu (Heavy Armament Type/High Mobility Type)" makes a reappearance in the "Movie Graphic Plus" series, complete with poster art. This product features the repaired form of Kiryu after fierce battles. By swapping parts, it can be displayed in two different states: "Heavy Armament Type" and "High Mobility Type".

"Furthermore, in addition to the back unit and railgun parts, it also includes interchangeable parts to recreate the "Spiral Claw" on the right arm, and a head part to recreate the state with a damaged right eye. You can enjoy various scenes of the Type 3 Kiryu."

Contents:

Main body

Back unit

Railgun set x 2

Interchangeable head

Replacement spiral claw parts

"Godzilla x Mothra x Mechagodzilla: Tokyo SOS" Movie Graphic PET Plate

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