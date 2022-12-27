Godzilla Turns Up the Heat with New Hiya Toys Stylist Series Statue

The King of the Monsters is back as Hiya Toys has unveiled a brand new figure for their new Godzilla statue series. This figure brings the mighty kaiju back from one of his recent live-action film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The figure is titled the Stylist Series Burning Godzilla as its captures burning red and black sculpt. Godzilla collectors will notice the impressive, highly detailed design that is packed in a small-scale statue that comes in at only 7.7" tall. Hiya Toys captures this fiery kaiju from the final arc of the 2019 King of the Monsters film against the deadly and aggressive King Ghidorah.

Hiya Toys does an incredible job capturing impressive detail in bite-size format, and this Godzilla really shows that. We have seen other Godzilla figures in the past from Hiya, but this Stylish Series is something else and will be perfect for any fan. Similar to the previous release, this King of the Monsters is set to be a Mainland China exclusive. However, we have seen previous Stylist Series and Hiya Toys Exquisite Mainland China exclusives up for pre-order online. Burning Godzilla is set for a Q2 2023 release; he is priced at $49.99, and (update) pre-orders are available outside of Mainland China right here.

The King of the Monsters Returns to Hiya Toys

"The most famous monster in the World, Godzilla now in a special color version come to Hiya Toys. STYLIST SERIES is a non-movable figure series with high quality detail. The Godzilla 2023 New Year Exclusive Based on Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Features special red paint on the clear body, stands at 7.7 inches tall with a powerful pose and impressive detail. Release time: 2023 Q2. *This Figure is ONLY available to pre-order in Mainland CHINA."