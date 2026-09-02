Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego, superman

Golden Age Superman and Batman LEGO BrickHeadz Available Now

Clear off some shelf space as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including Golden Age Superman and Batman BrickHeadz

Article Summary LEGO unveils Golden Age Batman and Superman BrickHeadz, celebrating DC’s earliest superheroes in collectible form.

The 218-piece Batman and Superman set features classic comic styling with hidden surprises tucked inside each figure.

Golden Age Batman includes a LEGO DC Batman 20th-anniversary coin, while Superman hides a Kryptonite crystal.

LEGO’s Golden Age Batman and Superman BrickHeadz set is priced at $24.99 and available now for DC collectors.

It is time to travel back in time with LEGO as the company has built a brand-new DC Comics Golden Age set. The Golden Age of Comics generally refers to the late 1930s through the 1950s, when superheroes began to emerge as a major part of popular entertainment. This era saw the arrival of legendary characters like Batman and Superman, who are now being honored with a brand-new LEGO BrickHeadz set. BrickHeadz are fully brick-built characters that stand roughly 3 to 4 inches tall, making them fun collectibles for fans of all ages.

This set features Golden Age versions of Superman and Batman, with each character showcasing classic superhero details. LEGO has taken things one step further by adding hidden gems inside each figure. Superman features a green Kryptonite crystal hidden inside, while Batman gets a 20th-anniversary LEGO Batman coin. Whether you're just starting to build your LEGO DC Comics collection or simply need a new set to add to it, this one is sure to be a fun addition. The LEGO Golden Age Superman and Batman BrickHeadz set is priced at $24.99 and is already available for purchase.

LEGO BrickHeadz – Golden Age Superman and Batman

"Build and display the iconic DC Super Hero characters in LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style with LEGO BrickHeadz DC Golden Age Superman™ and Batman™ Figures (40859). Superman has a green kryptonite brick hidden within his body and Batman has a golden coin celebrating the 20th anniversary of LEGO DC Batman hidden within his. With the LEGO Builder app, kids can zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. This gift idea for boys and girls ages 10 years old and up contains 218 pieces."

DC FIGURES BUILDING SETS – Save the day with 2 iconic heroes in the distinctive LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style with this Golden Age Superman™ and Batman™ Figures (40859) model building kit

2 LEGENDARY CHARACTERS – Hidden inside the Superman™ figure isa green kryptonite brick, and hidden inside the Batman™ figure is a coin celebrating the 20th anniversary of LEGO® DC Batman

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