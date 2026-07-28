Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Grave Digger Joins the Fight with Transformers x Monster Jam Collab

Hasbro’s Transformers x Monster Jam collab debuts a Grave Digger converting action figure (named Graham) — 9.25-inch, 24-step conversion with accessories; Amazon-exclusive pre-orders at $49.99 for a Fall 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Transformers x Monster Jam collab at SDCC 2026, launching with the legendary Grave Digger.

Grave Digger enters the Transformers universe as Graham, an Autobot that converts from monster truck to robot in 24 steps.

The 9.25-inch Transformers figure includes exhaust pipes that form a scythe weapon plus three blast effect accessories.

Transformers x Monster Jam Grave Digger is an Amazon exclusive, priced at $49.99, with a fall 2026 release planned.

Worlds are colliding once again as Hasbro unveils a brand-new Transformers collaboration with Monster Jam. The iconic monster trucks are getting a blast of Energon energy with a new line of converting action figures, bringing some of the biggest names in Monster Jam history into the Transformers universe. Kicking off the collection is one of the most legendary trucks in Monster Jam history: Grave Digger. Created by Dennis Anderson in 1981, Grave Digger began as a homemade mud bogger before evolving into the iconic black-and-green flame-covered monster truck known by fans around the world.

Now, Grave Digger is receiving a Transformers makeover as a brand-new Autobot figure. Known as Graham, this impressive figure stands 9.25 inches tall and converts from Grave Digger's monster truck form into a robot mode in 24 steps. The figure features a Grave Digger-inspired deco and includes two exhaust pipe accessories that combine to create a signature scythe weapon, along with three blast effects. It is exciting to see more Transformers collaborations come to life, and this crossover uniquely brings together two legendary franchises in the perfect way. The Transformers x Monster Jam Grave Digger figure will be available exclusively on Amazon, with pre-orders starting at $49.99 and a planned fall 2026 release.

TRANSFORMERS COLLAB MONSTER JAM GRAVE DIGGER

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 | Pre-Order on July 25 at 5PM EST exclusively on Amazon; available Fall 2026). The epic worlds of Transformers robots and Monster Jam trucks collide with the Transformers x Monster Jam Grave Digger converting action figure! The 9.25-inch figure converts from robot action figure to Grave Digger-inspired monster truck mode in 24 steps."

"With intricate poseability and attachable accessories, this Grave Digger action figure makes an awesome gift for boys and girls ages 8 and up or anyone who collects Transformers toys or Monster Jam toys. Look for more Transformers Collaborative collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring fan-favorite mash-ups and create a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

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