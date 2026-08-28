Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern Ghr'll from Sector 151 is Coming Soon from McFarlane

My brightest day, by darkest night, no evil shall escape McFarlane Toys’ sight as they debut new DC Multiverse Green Lantern figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands the green lantern roster with Ghr'll, an obscure Green Lantern Corps member from Sector 151.

First appearing in Green Lantern #151/2 in 1982, Ghr'll patrols Sector 151 alongside fellow Corps partner Xylpth.

The 7-inch DC Multiverse green lantern figure features a matte green-and-black suit, lantern accessory, base, and art card.

Green Lantern collectors can pre-order Ghr'll now for $26.99 ahead of the figure’s September 2026 release.

For the span of the DC Multiverse, McFarlane Toys has slowly been bringing members of the Green Lantern Corps to life. Of course, a nice variety of characters have been some of the iconic human Lanterns, but now some of the legendary aliens are finally starting to arrive. Up next is Ghr'll, another obscure member of the Green Lantern Corps who debuted in Green Lantern #151/2 back in 1982. Ghr'll serves in Sector 151 alongside his partner, Xylpth. While he may not be a main member of the Corps, his inclusion shows the uniqueness that the Guardians of the Universe have created throughout the Green Lantern Corps.

Now, Ghr'll is ready to join your growing collection with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure featuring a standard Green Lantern body with a green-and-black matte finish and the classic DC Comics Lantern symbol. He will also come with a collectible art card and a DC Comics display base. For fans who need to build up their Corps, be on the lookout as Ghr'll is here, and pre-orders are already live at $26.99 with a September 2026 release.

DC Multiverse – Ghr'll (Green Lantern) 7" Figure

"Ghr'll is an alien member of the Green Lantern Corps, assigned to patrol Sector 151 alongside his partner Xylpth. Chosen by The Guardians of the Universe for his indomitable will, Ghr'll wields a power ring capable of creating energy constructs, flight, and force fields. He has faced threats ranging from Durlan infiltrators to cosmic conflicts that tested the Corps' unity, enduring capture and manipulation yet remaining steadfast in his duty. A vigilant protector of a largely devastated sector, Ghr'll represents the resilience and unwavering resolve that define the Corps."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes lantern and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!