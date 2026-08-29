Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Returns to McFarlane Toys with New 7" Figure

My brightest day, by darkest night, no evil shall escape McFarlane Toys’ sight as they debut new DC Multiverse Green Lantern figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Green Lantern Kyle Rayner 7-inch DC Multiverse figure as the Corps returns to the spotlight.

The Green Lantern Kyle Rayner release features his classic black, white, and green suit with extra hands, base, and art card.

Pre-orders for the Green Lantern Kyle Rayner figure are live now for $26.99, with the DC Multiverse release set for September 2026.

More Green Lantern figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys too, including Medphyll, Sinestro, and Ghr'll.

Lanterns has finally arrived on HBO Max, continuing to build the story around James Gunn's newest DC Studios universe. With the Green Lanterns stepping back into the spotlight, McFarlane Toys has unveiled some brand-new DC Multiverse Green Lantern figures that are flying into action. One of them is a returning member of the Green Lantern Corps, as Kyle Rayner is back once again. Kyle Rayner first appeared in DC Comics' Green Lantern #48 back in 1994. He was chosen as a Lantern during one of Hal Jordan's darkest moments, rose to the occasion, and has remained a member of the Corps ever since.

Kyle Rayner is now back in his very own Green Lantern suit, capturing the iconic black, white, and green design. No accessories are included with this release aside from a pair of interchangeable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. Pre-orders are already live for $26.99, and he is set to release in September 2026. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Green Lantern figures arriving soon from McFarlane Toys, as well, with Medphyll, Sinestro, and Ghr'll!

DC Multiverse – Kyle Rayner (Green Lantern) 7" Figure

"During one of the Green Lantern Corps' darkest hours, young artist Kyle Rayner was chosen to be the universe's lone Lantern by a Guardian of the Universe named Ganthet. The torchbearer for all the Corps would become in the future, Kyle Rayner went on to master all seven colors of the emotional spectrum, the only Lantern to ever truly accomplish such a feat."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

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