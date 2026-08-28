Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern Naut Ke Loi Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Line

My brightest day, by darkest night, no evil shall escape McFarlane Toys’ sight as they debut new DC Multiverse Green Lantern figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Green Lantern Naut Ke Loi to DC Multiverse as part of a new wave inspired by iconic Corps aliens.

The classic Green Lantern alien from Green Lantern #9 gets a new 7-inch figure with aquatic helmet and comic-accurate design.

Green Lantern Naut Ke Loi is up for pre-order now at $26.99, with the new DC Multiverse figure slated for September 2026.

The figure features Ultra Articulation, a lantern and base, plus a collectible art card for Green Lantern collectors.

It will be a sad day when the DC Multiverse comes to an end, so collectors will want to fill their carts before it is too late. Despite the DC Comics license coming to an end for McFarlane Toys at the end of 2026, they continue to drop some impressive new figures and reissues from the DC Multiverse line. A brand-new wave of Green Lantern figures is coming, all of which are inspired by some of the iconic aliens seen throughout the Corps. Another brand-new release is Naut Ke Loi, an early member of the Green Lantern Corps who features plenty of alien aquatic elements. This Lantern comes from the water world of Aeros and serves in Sector 12.

Naut Ke Loi made his debut in DC Comics back in 1961 with Green Lantern #9, and McFarlane Toys has now brought him to life with a brand-new 7-inch scale figure. Everything you know and love about Naut Ke Loi is featured here, with a standard matte green-and-black Lantern body and a brand-new head sculpt that showcases his aquatic helmet and unique alien elements. Pre-orders for this brand-new DC Multiverse figure are already live for $26.99, and he is set to release in September 2026.

Naut Ke Loi (Green Lantern) 7" Figure

"This aquatic Lantern originates from Aeros, a water world inhabited by various forms of fish life. Able to breathe only through his gills, Naut Ke Loi must at all times wear a helmet filled with water. If this Green Lantern is ever without water for more than 5 minutes, he will perish. Though his build would suggest a smaller mass, Naut Ke Loi's cold-blooded fish-like structure makes him almost all muscle. His scaly skin is slimy to the touch and toxic to many species. This rapid swimmer is able to utilize his speed in space as well as in water."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes lantern and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

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