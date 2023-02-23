Groot Grows Wings with New Deluxe Marvel Legends GOTG Figure Get your collections ready as the new wave of figures for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 like a new deluxe Groot

Hasbro has been really bringing in some heat with their Marvel Cinematic Universe inspired figures. The Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Marvel Legends wave was incredible, with some fantastic sculpts. Wasp, Cassie, Kang, and Ant-Man jump right off the screen and will be excellent figures for MCU fans. Hasbro has done it again with their new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends wave. While he is not part of the main line, Groot is getting his very own Deluxe figure release, and he has wings!

While this is not the same Groot that everyone knows from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), he is just like his dad. Get ready to get a splinter, and this figure is packing some massive heat with not only a great sculpt but he comes with attachable wings and a Baby Rocket figure. This figure is the definition of a Deluxe release, and Guardians of the Galaxy fans can findthemn up for pre-order now at most retailers like here. Groot gets a $38.99 price tag and is set for a Spring 2023 release with the rest of the team.

Hasbro Unleashes Some Might Tree Power with Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GROOT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $38.99 / Available: Spring 2023) "I AM GROOT!" Grown into a more mature tree, Groot uses his new body changes and more advanced skills to help build Knowhere and protect his family. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this deluxe MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GROOT figure. This quality 6-inch scale Groot figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Baby Rocket figure."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."