Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: aliens, hot toys

Grow Your Xenomorph Army with Hot Toys New Aliens: Alien Queen Figure

A new 1/6-scale collectible is on the way from Hot Toys: the infamous Alien Queen, debuting to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary.

Article Summary Hot Toys celebrates Aliens’ 40th anniversary with a massive 1/6 scale Alien Queen collectible for serious fans.

The Aliens Queen stands about 20 inches tall and nearly 39 inches long with screen-accurate biomechanical detail.

Interchangeable mouth parts, extensive articulation, and a wired tail give the Alien Queen dynamic display options.

A hive-inspired base with a Xenomorph egg is included, with RSVP live now ahead of the Alien Queen’s 2027 release.

The hive has awakened. Hot Toys is celebrating the 40th anniversary of James Cameron's Aliens with an astonishing new 1/6 Scale Alien Queen, bringing one of science fiction's greatest movie monsters to life in spectacular detail. Standing approximately 20 inches tall and stretching nearly 39 inches long, the Alien Queen has been meticulously sculpted to capture every terrifying detail seen on screen. Intricate texturing, layered paint applications, and its signature biomechanical design have been faithfully recreated H.R. Giger's iconic creature with museum-quality accuracy.

Aliens fans will have multiple display options thanks to interchangeable facial components that allow the Queen to be displayed with either an open or articulated inner-mouth expression. The enormous body also features extensive articulation, while the long, wired tail provides lots of customization. Hot Toys has included a themed environmental display base featuring a Xenomorph egg, helping recreate the atmosphere of the hive from the legendary 1986 film. Pre-orders have not yet opened, but collectors can RSVP now through Sideshow Collectibles ahead of its planned 2027 release.

Aliens – 1/6th Scale Alien Queen Collectible Figure

"The Alien Queen is the ultimate Xenomorph nightmare—a towering, razor-clawed monarch who debuted in James Cameron's Aliens (1986). Armed with a massive crown-like crest, deadly inner jaws, dual pairs of clawed arms, and a bladed tail, this terrifying sci-fi icon reigns as the lethal mastermind, apex predator, and fiercely protective mother of the entire hive."

"Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the legendary movie Aliens, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale collectible figure of the terrifying Alien Queen. Standing approximately 54cm tall and 100cm long, this striking collectible figure perfectly captures the fierce appearance of the Alien Queen. The newly developed head sculpt is meticulously crafted and painted with a spectacular full cranial crest, showcasing her terrifying look."

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