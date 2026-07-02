Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, dc comics

Harley Quinn Joins Blokees Growing DC Comics Champion Class Line

Blokees is back with some brand new DC Comics Champion Class model sets as Harley Quinn is up to no good once again

Article Summary Blokees expands its DC Comics Champion Class line with Harley Quinn, adding a bold new buildable figure to the roster.

The 5.9-inch Harley Quinn model kit features 133 pieces, 42 points of articulation, and tool-free assembly.

DC Comics fans get swap-out accessories including roller skates and a dual-mode mallet that converts into a mace.

Harley Quinn is up for pre-order now at $27.99, with more Blokees DC Comics releases like Nightwing still on the way.

Blokees is continuing to expand its Champion Class model kit line as they step further into the DC universe. It now looks like they are bringing their own interpretations of iconic DC characters to life, and Harley Quinn is joining the line. This new figure comes in at roughly 5.9 inches tall and, when fully built, will feature 42 points of articulation and include a nice variety of swap-out accessories. The Harley Quinn set features its own interpretation of the iconic clown villain-turned-anti-hero and will be built from 133 pieces. Accessories will include roller skates and her iconic mallet, which can also switch into mace form.

A lot of detail has been put into this figure, giving it a unique interpretation of Harley Quinn that DC Comics fans will surely appreciate. Pre-orders for the DC Champion Class Harley Quinn from Blokees are already live on the official Blokees site for $27.99, with a late July 2026 release date. Be sure to keep your eyes out for more DC Champion Class figures from Blokees, including Nightwing, Superman, and Batman Beyond. For more superhero antics, be sure to crossover into the Marvel Universe with some pretty impressive Marvel Rivals and Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases.

DC Champion Class Harley Quinn | Blokees (Pre-Order)

"Harley Quinn arrives as an officially licensed product with 133 pieces, bringing her signature look into your collection. With 42 points of articulation, dual-mode weapon switching, and speed-mode parts from High Heels to Roller Skates, she offers more ways to recreate dynamic Harley Quinn moments. Pre-colored parts assemble with no brush, glue, or cutters required for an easier tool-free experience. Add Harley Quinn to your collection and let the mayhem begin."

Officially Licensed DC Comics Figure

A Total of 42 Points of Articulation

Dual-Mode Weapon

Speed Mode Switching

Tool-Free Assembly

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!