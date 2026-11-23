Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, harry houdini

Harry Houdini Escapes Into BigBadWorkShop's 1/12 The Raven Society

The world's greatest escape artist takes on a whole new mystery as Harry Houdini joins BigBadWorkShop's supernatural Raven Society line

Article Summary Harry Houdini joins BigBadWorkShop's 1:12 Raven Society line, bringing the legendary escape artist into a supernatural world.

The Harry Houdini figure features 20+ points of articulation, premium paint apps, and a design built for dynamic posing.

Houdini includes six swappable hands, a pocket watch, ball-and-arm chains, a bookcase, and a rare straight-jacket chase.

Wave 1 pairs Harry Houdini with Edgar Allan Poe and H.P. Lovecraft, with pre-orders live now for a Q2 2027 release.

Every secret society needs someone who knows how to escape the impossible, and The Raven Society has found its man in Harry Houdini. BigBadWorkShop brings the legendary magician into its new 1:12-scale action figure line, placing the master escape artist among the writers, thinkers, and extraordinary minds recruited by Edgar Allan Poe. Working with the creators of Operation: Monster Force, a new line of collectibles is here, as iconic figures from literary history must battle supernatural forces. Houdini is here to help, and he arrives with more than 20 articulation points and premium paint applications, giving collectors plenty of flexibility to recreate his stage presence or set up a supernatural investigation.

The Raven Society's accessory selection is especially suited to him as well, with six swappable hands for card tricks and wand work, a pocket watch, and a pair of ball-and-arm chains. A bookcase and display stand round out the package, while a rare straight-jacket chase accessory can also be found among lucky collectors. Houdini will be joining Edgar Allen Poe and H.P. Lovecraft for Wave 1, and the BigBadWorkShop campaign has already been fully funded, and pre-orders are live at $39.99 each, with a Q2 2027 release.

The Raven Society Harry Houdini 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"BigBadWorkShop partners with the creators of Operation: Monster Force to unleash The Raven Society, a new action figure line that brings a thrilling new twist to the worlds of gothic fiction, classic literature, and the supernatural. This new 1:12-scale collectible action figure line brings together an extraordinary cast of intriguing characters, mysterious figures, and sinister forces inspired by the timeless tales and eerie legends that have captivated imaginations for generations."

"Filled with mystery, intrigue, and unexpected discoveries, The Raven Society opens the door to a world where familiar stories take on new life, and nothing is quite as it seems. At the heart of it all lies a mysterious Library vast beyond comprehension; its endless shelves hold countless stories, forgotten secrets, and mysteries waiting to be uncovered."

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