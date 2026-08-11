Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Harry Potter Returns to LEGO with New Mini Hogwarts Castle Set

Get ready to accept your letter to Hogwarts — LEGO is back with a new Harry Potter Mini Hogwarts Castle set.

Article Summary LEGO Harry Potter returns with the Mini Hogwarts Castle, a 700-piece microscale set packed with wizarding detail.

Build iconic Hogwarts locations including the Great Hall, Main Tower, East Wing, and Astronomy Tower.

Hidden Harry Potter Easter eggs include the Chamber of Secrets, the Mirror of Erised, and flying Hedwig.

The LEGO Harry Potter Mini Hogwarts Castle is expected to release August 29, 2026, for $39.99.

Get ready to accept your letter to Hogwarts, as LEGO has built a brand-new set from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Say hello to the new Harry Potter Mini Hogwarts Castle set, which comes in at 700 pieces and, when fully built, measures 5.5 inches tall, 5 inches deep, and 6.5 inches wide. The set will feature a new microscale version of the iconic Hogwarts Castle, including miniature versions of the Great Hall, Main Tower, East Wing, and Astronomy Tower. Of course, a nice variety of hidden Easter eggs is showcased as well, with the Chamber of Secrets, the Mirror of Erised, and more.

Two minifigures will also be included, with Harry Potter and Hedwig as they are depicted flying over the castle. A lot of fun and unique details are packed into this Mini Hogwarts Castle set, and the minifigures are the perfect final touches to bring this delightful set to life. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this new Mini Hogwarts set is expected to release on August 29, 2026, for $39.99. Be sure to be on the lookout for even more Harry Potter magic arriving at LEGO with the new and massive Ministry of Magic set.

LEGO Harry Potter – Mini Hogwarts Castle

"Magic fans ages 10+ can conjure up their own school of witchcraft and wizardry with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Mini Hogwarts™ Castle (40975) building set. It features microscale versions of The Great Hall, Main Tower, East Wing, and the Astronomy Tower. Discover the Chamber of Secrets™ under the East Wing and a hidden room containing the Mirror of Erised™. Set contains 700 pieces."

MAGICAL HARRY POTTER™ DECOR – Spark children's imaginations and storytelling with this LEGO® Harry Potter Mini Hogwarts™ Castle (40975) toy building set

2 CHARACTERS TAKE FLIGHT – Recreate the magic and display the Harry Potter™ minifigure and Hedwig™ owl figure 'flying' over the school on Harry's broomstick

ICONIC LOCATIONS – Kids can relive their favorite wizarding scenes as they build microscale versions of The Great Hall, Main Tower, East Wing and the Astronomy Tower

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