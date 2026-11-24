Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Harvinger Studios Unleashes Savage Crucible's Varkul of the Bone

Harvinger Studios brings dark fantasy to life with a new Savage Crucible as things get bloody with Varkul of the Bone

Article Summary Harvinger Studios expands Savage Crucible with Varkul of the Bone, a brutal 1/12-scale dark fantasy warrior.

Varkul’s Savage Crucible backstory delivers betrayal and bloodshed after Krygor’s search for the Ehnanhe ends in slaughter.

The Savage Crucible figure includes an alternate head, extra hands, shield, and spiked club for dynamic display options.

Varkul of the Bone is up for pre-order now at $54.99, with a Savage Crucible Q1 2027 release window.

Independent toy makers continue to carve out space in the action figure world, and Harvinger Studios is giving fantasy collectors a reason to look beyond the biggest names with Varkul of the Bone from its Savage Crucible line. Set in a world shattered by the Four Falls, Varkul's story is one of betrayal, survival, and a warrior determined to unite his people. After his brother Krygor leads their tribe toward the mysterious Ehnanhe, the supposedly lost ancients launch a devastating attack. Varkul fights back with a Fallstone mace, defeats an Ehnanhe hunter, and claims its skull and horns as a lasting reminder that his people will bow to no master.

Harvinger Studios is now continuing their impressive 1/12-scale figure line with more Medieval releases like Varkul. This warrior brings a brutal, bloody history to your shelf, with detailed sculpting and full articulation. Accessories will include an alternate head, a pair of hands, a shield, and a spiked club, giving collectors options for display and posing. Varkul of the Bone is ready to come face to face with Savage Crucible's Who-Man, and pre-orders are already live for $54.99 with a Q1 2027 release.

Savage Crucible Varkul of the Bone Action Figure

"The Four Falls shattered The Wastes and scattered her people. Remnant tribes guarded the crater rims, hoarding what little remained. Restless from his life of poverty on the western crater's edge, the loathsome Krygor abandoned his tribe and vanished into the highlands. When he returned, he proclaimed he had found the Ehnanhe -ancient beings thought lost since the Great Fall. Krygor insisted they longed to reunite with the tribes and restore the greatness their shared ancestors had once known."

"Varkul trusted neither the tale nor the teller. Still, he followed his brother into the mountains to see the lost ancients for himself. While they searched, the Ehnanhe descended upon the crater and butchered its people. They had promised Krygor reconciliation, but generations of isolation had corrupted them."

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