Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, The Legend of Zelda

Hasbro Announces New Nintendo Partnership For The Legend of Zelda

Hasbro announced a multi-year partnership with Nintendo to bring The Legend of Zelda into the collectibles space, beginning in early 2027 with the first 6-inch figures revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro and Nintendo have announced a multi-year The Legend of Zelda partnership focused on new toys and collectibles.

The Legend of Zelda toy line begins in 2027, with the first three 6-inch figures debuting at SDCC 2026.

Early fan speculation points to Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf leading the first wave of The Legend of Zelda figures.

With a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie on the way, the franchise is poised for a major collectibles push.

Hasbro has announced a brand-new partnership with Nintendo, bringing the world of The Legend of Zelda into the collectibles space. The companies revealed a multi-year collaboration that will begin in early 2027. The first reveals for this upcoming line will debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, including three new 6-inch scale figures. With The Legend of Zelda also receiving a live-action film in the coming years, fans can expect the franchise to receive even more attention beyond just video game designs.

The new Hasbro line is expected to celebrate characters from the long-running video game series, which first debuted in 1987. While the identities of the first three figures have not yet been revealed, I would expect iconic characters such as Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf to headline the first wave. It will be exciting to see what Hasbro creates with this new license and whether additional Nintendo properties could eventually join the collaboration. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Hasbro Announces Nintendo Partnership For The Legend of Zelda

"Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, today announced a new licensing partnership with Nintendo to create products based on the popular Legend of Zelda franchise. This multi-year collaboration is set to begin in 2027, starting with the first reveals of three 6″ scale figures at San Diego Comic Con (July 23-26, 2026). For decades, The Legend of Zelda franchise has captivated fans through its deep lore, unforgettable characters and enduring sense of discovery," said Billy Lagor, President Toys and Board Games at Hasbro.

"By combining Nintendo's iconic storytelling with Hasbro's leadership in action and role-play, we're delivering toys that invite fans to play, explore and forge their own epic adventures." Ever since its first title, released in the US in 1987, the Legend of Zelda series has mixed exploration and discovery with action and adventure. Link and Zelda's eternal battle against Ganondorf forms the centerpiece of these epic tales from the world of Hyrule.

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