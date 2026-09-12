Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Announces New Retro Spider-Man Mary Jane Watson Card Back

Hasbro is still going strong with a Marvel Legends Mary Jane Watson card back reissue.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Retro Spider-Man Mary Jane Watson cardback figure, reissuing the Animated Series design in solo form.

Mary Jane Watson returns from the 2023 VHS Green Goblin two-pack with added accessories and vintage-style packaging.

The Marvel Legends Mary Jane Watson figure includes alternate hands, a Daily Bugle newspaper, and a long-stem rose.

Mary Jane Watson pre-orders open September 29 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

Back in 2023, Hasbro debuted an impressive wave of new Spider-Man: The Animated Series VHS figure sets. These unique bundles gave collectors fun, windowless VHS-inspired packaging that paired a hero with a villain. One of those sets featured Mary Jane Watson taking on Green Goblin, and now Hasbro is bringing that MJ back with her very own solo release. This new reissue will include a few extra accessories and a brand-new card back that will fit perfectly with Hasbro's other retro Spidey figures.

This version of Mary Jane Watson has been faithfully brought to life from the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series. She will include an extra pair of hands, a Daily Bugle newspaper, and a rose. It's nice to see some of these figures from previously exclusive sets getting new card-back releases. Pre-orders for Mary Jane are set to arrive on September 29 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Retro Spider-Man figures coming soon with Smythe and Aunt May.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Mary Jane Watson

"Aunt May is determined to set Peter Parker up on a blind date with her friend's niece Mary Jane Watson, and though he doesn't know it, he just hit the jackpot. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Mary Jane Watson figure! This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon."

"The Mary Jane Watson action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, long-stem rose, and Daily Bugle newspaper. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine animation-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

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