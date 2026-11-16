Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Announces New Transformers Age of the Primes Guzzle Figure

The War between Autobots and Decepticons continues on your shelf with a new selection of Transformers Age of the Primes figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Guzzle, a 6.5-inch update to the classic Autobot.

Originally a 1988 Generation 1 Sparkabot, Guzzle also appeared in Marvel UK Transformers comics as a Sparkler.

The new Transformers Guzzle figure converts from robot to tank in 23 steps and includes double cannon and blaster.

Transformers Age of the Primes Guzzle is up for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99 with display-ready articulation.

The Autobots are bringing some serious firepower to the battlefield as Hasbro adds another classic character to its Transformers Age of the Primes collection! The battle-hardened Autobot warrior Guzzle is now stepping into the spotlight with a brand new 6.5-inch Voyager Class figure. First introduced during the original Generation 1 era in 1988, Guzzle is one of the original Sparkabots, a trio of Autobots known for their unusual ability to produce sparks from their vehicle modes.

Guzzle's Transformers history extends beyond the original toyline, with appearances in the Marvel UK Transformers comics, where the Sparkabots became known as the Sparklers and fought alongside Ultra Magnus against dangerous enemies, including Galvatron. Now Hasbro is bringing this explosive little warrior back. He transforms from robot mode into his tank alternate mode in 23 steps. Hasbro also made sure to equip him with a double cannon and a blaster accessory that can attach to him in either mode. The Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Guzzle figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99. Roll Out!

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Guzzle

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

6.5-inch (16.5 cm) Voyager Class Guzzle, with deco and detailing inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from robot mode to tank mode in 23 steps.

Comes with a double cannon and a blaster accessory, both of which attach in robot or tank mode.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures are articulated for display-worthy poses.

Guzzle, descended from Amalgamous Prime, is a tough, no-nonsense warrior who is as fuel-hungry as he is battle-hungry.

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