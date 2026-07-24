Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, kpop demon hunters, sdcc

Hasbro Announces Replica KPop Demon Hunters Rumi Sain-Geom Sword

Hasbro is taking KPop Demon Hunters merchandising to the next level — pre-order the Rumi Sain-Geom Premium Electronic Sword on Hasbro Pulse for $224.99, expected July 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the KPop Demon Hunters Rumi Sain-Geom Premium Electronic Sword at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The 40-inch KPop Demon Hunters replica includes 50 LEDs, movie-inspired sounds, motion effects, and a display base.

Interactive modes include battle, rainbow swing FX, display mode, and song recognition synced to music and vocals.

KPop Demon Hunters fans can pre-order the premium sword now on Hasbro Pulse for $224.99 ahead of July 2027 release.

KPop Demon Hunters continues to grow as a collectible powerhouse, with new releases bringing the world of the hit franchise closer to fans than ever before. After a variety of figures, dolls, and toy releases began arriving, Hasbro is taking things to the next level with an impressive premium electronic replica. Following earlier releases inspired by the franchise's signature weapons, fans can now prepare to join HUNTR/X with the KPop Demon Hunters Rumi Sain-Geon Premium Electronic Sword. Coming in at 40 inches long, this impressive replica recreates one of the most recognizable weapons from the animated film and includes a display base for hunters who want to showcase it.

This KPop Demon Hunters replica sword features movie-inspired sound effects, motion-reactive features, and 50 LED lights that create dynamic lighting effects. Collectors will be able to enjoy multiple modes, including song recognition, battle mode, display mode, and rainbow swing FX mode. The combination of lights, sounds, and interactive features makes this one of the most ambitious KPop Demon Hunters collectibles released so far. Whether displayed as a centerpiece or used for cosplay-inspired fun, this premium electronic sword is designed to stand out. Pre-orders are currently available through Hasbro Pulse for $224.99, with an expected July 2027 release date.

KPop Demon Hunters – Rumi Sain-Geom Premium Sword

"From the movie that took the world by song, Hasbro introduces an officially licensed, collector-grade Sain-Geom with advanced LEDs to create a realistic look and feel. Unlock 4 unique interactive modes perfect for roleplay and cosplay as well as displaying your KPop fandom pride."

Battle mode: Swing the sword for movie-inspired battle light and sound effects.

Rainbow swing FX mode: Reveal rainbow effects and unique color combos as you swing and dance.

Song recognition mode: Play or sing any music and the sword will respond with unique color patterns to the beat. Play KPop Demon Hunters tracks to unlock special light patterns.

Display mode: Show off your sword on the included stand and set it to any color while plugged into USB (cord not included) or set it to Concert Mode while you jam out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!