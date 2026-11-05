Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: A Court of Thorns and Roses, hasbro

Hasbro Blooms by Play-Doh Brings A Court of Thorns and Roses to Life!

Hasbro transforms Play-Doh into fantasy-inspired floral fun with its new A Court of Thorns and Roses bouquet kit

Article Summary Hasbro’s Blooms by Play-Doh A Court of Thorns and Roses kit turns Prythian-inspired florals into a hands-on craft.

Designed for adult ACOTAR fans, the set includes scented Play-Doh, tools, stems, greenery, and finishing spray.

Exclusive A Court of Thorns and Roses details include a book-style vase and a Truth-Teller dagger display pick.

The ACOTAR Play-Doh bouquet kit makes 15 blooms and is available to pre-order at Hasbro Pulse for $49.99.

Hasbro is bringing a little magic to its Play-Doh brand with a new Blooms by Play-Doh bouquet kit inspired by Sarah J. Maas's bestselling A Court of Thorns and Roses series! Designed for adult fans, this creative set lets collectors and book lovers build their own floral arrangement inspired by the magical world of Prythian. The kit includes enough scented compound to create 15 blooms, along with flower-making tools, stems, greenery, and a finishing spray. But the fun does not end there, as the adult-themed Play-Doh set features impressive Romantasy-themed accessories!

A Court of Thorns and Roses fans will find a book-inspired vase included along with a decorative Truth-Teller dagger pick. The complete set includes 16 sticks of scented Play-Doh compound, weighing over a pound, and everything needed to create and display the finished arrangement. The Blooms by Play-Doh A Court of Thorns and Roses kit is a fun and unique way to create a new, special connection to the beloved fantasy series. Fans can pre-order it on Hasbro Pulse for $49.99, with an estimated February 2027 release date.

Blooms by Play-Doh A Court of Thorns and Roses

"Inspired by the passion and darkness of the Night Court, this complete kit gives you the power to make the magic bloom with your own hands. Includes blooming tool (plunger, base, and 6 tube segments), 12 flower cups, 12 flower centers, 15 stems, multi-tool, book vase, Truth-Teller dagger, 5 greenery stems, 30 mL finishing spray, 16 sticks of scented compound (1 lb 5.6 oz/612 g), and step-by-step how-to booklet."

STEP 1: BLOOM BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS

Add compound to the blooming tool and press to see your flowers rise before your eyes!

STEP 2: DRY AND SPRAY

Dry your flowers for about 1.5 hours, attach them to the stems, and spritz with finishing spray.

STEP 3: ARRANGE AND DISPLAY

Complete your bouquet by placing the flowers, greenery, and Truth-Teller dagger in the book vase.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!