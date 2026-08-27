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Hasbro Brings Back Retro Carded Marvel Legends The Lizard Figure

Second time is the charm as Hasbro is reissuing some popular Spider-Man Marvel Legends including the return of The Lizard

Article Summary Hasbro is reissuing the retro carded Marvel Legends Lizard, giving Spider-Man collectors another shot at the Walmart exclusive.

This Marvel Legends Lizard revives the Spider-Man: The Animated Series-inspired design with a bendable tail and two heads.

Lizard includes extra hands, science beakers, and retro Spider-Man packaging inspired by the classic Toy Biz Marvel Legends line.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Lizard are live now for $34.99 at Fan Channel retailers, with a December 2026 release.

Hasbro was sure to check all of their boxes, as they have just unveiled a new wave of Spider-Man Marvel Legends reissues. Some previous retailer exclusives are now back and ready to come home to dedicated collectors, including the Walmart-exclusive Lizard. It was not long ago that the highly anticipated Amazing Spider-Man Lizard finally dropped, bringing home that hulking version of Curt Connors. Many collectors have been waiting to bring that terrifying version of the lizard home, in a non-Build-A-Figure format.

However, Hasbro has also created a more animated version of the Lizard in the past, as a previous Walmart Collector Con 2022 exclusive captured a more iconic design from Spider-Man: The Animated Series. This version of the Lizard is more iconic than the recent San Diego Comic-Con 26' Spider-Man (60s) Cartoon Lizard variant. Collectors now have a second chance to own one as a reissue is here. This retro-inspired Marvel Legends figure comes with science equipment, a bendable wire tail, extra hands, and two different head sculpts. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites for $34.99, and the Lizard is set to release in December 2026.

Marvel Legends Series Marvel Comics The Lizard

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Lizard figure. Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics, this collectible 6-inch scale figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Reimagine comic-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Collectible Marvel's Lizard figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics and the classic Toy Biz Marvel Legends line.

Pose the figure with character-inspired accessories, including alternate fisted and C-grip hands, an alternate head, and 2 science beakers.

Retro-style cardback packaging with comic character art celebrating the vintage Spider-Man toy line.

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