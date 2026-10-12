Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts Avengers: Doomsday Concept Series Lord Doom Figure

Clear off some shelf space as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new selection of Marvel Legends figures at New York Comic Con 2026

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled new Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends figures at New York Comic Con 2026, led by Lord Doom.

The Avengers: Doomsday Concept Series Lord Doom figure reimagines Doctor Doom with a commanding dictator-style look.

This 6-inch Marvel Legends release includes alternate hands plus open and closed spell books for display options.

Avengers: Doomsday Lord Doom preorders open October 14, with a Spring 2027 release through Hasbro Pulse and retailers.

A new wave of Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends figures is on the way from Hasbro. During its Marvel Legends presentation at New York Comic Con 2026, Hasbro unveiled three new figures inspired by the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. One of the highlights is a brand-new version of Doctor Doom, inspired by concept art from the upcoming movie. Lord Doom is now ready to take control of your collection with an impressive new Concept Series figure.

Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this version of Doctor Doom features a more dictator-inspired outfit and comes with open and closed spell books, along with a pair of swappable hands. Lord Doom appears more like an efficient military leader than the iconic supervillain fans know and love, but this figure will still be a fun addition to any growing Marvel Legends collection. Preorders for the Avengers: Doomsday Lord Doom Concept Series Marvel Legends figure are expected to go live on October 14 through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with an expected Spring 2027 release.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY LORD DOOM (CONCEPT SERIES)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 14 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). The fearsome Victor Von Doom is the mysterious and enigmatic monarch of Latveria. Behind his impenetrable mask he is master of both sorcery and technology. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Lord Doom action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in concept art developed for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Lord Doom figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and both open and closed spell books. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!