Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts Avengers: Twilight Marvel Legends Captain America

Hasbro is bringing an Avengers: Twilight Captain America to the Marvel Legends lineup — a 6-inch collectible with an alternate head, removable glasses, shield, and an exclusive Magic: The Gathering card; available for pre-order Aug. 13 on Hasbro Pulse.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled a Marvel Legends Avengers: Twilight Captain America figure inspired by Marvel’s acclaimed 2024 miniseries.

The Avengers: Twilight Steve Rogers figure features a new costume, battle-worn shield, alternate hands, and glasses.

An unmasked older Steve Rogers head sculpt is included, capturing the aged hero seen in Avengers: Twilight.

Pre-orders for the Avengers: Twilight Marvel Legends Captain America open August 13 at 1 PM EST via Hasbro Pulse.

At the beginning of 2024, Marvel released an incredible alternate reality miniseries titled Avengers: Twilight. Written by Chip Zdarsky and illustrated by Daniel Acuña, the series explored a future where the Avengers no longer exist, and the world has moved on from Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The story follows an older Steve Rogers as he returns to action and questions whether the Avengers are still needed in this new era. Now, Hasbro is bringing this unique version of Captain America into the Marvel Legends lineup as part of the Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes collection.

This six-inch figure captures the older, wiser version of Steve Rogers from the Twilight miniseries. The figure features a detailed new costume design and includes interchangeable hands, removable glasses, an alternate unmasked Steve Rogers head sculpt, and his battle-worn shield. Like the other Magic: The Gathering releases, this set includes an exclusive Captain America Marvel Super Heroes card that can only be found with this figure. The Avengers: Twilight Captain America Marvel Legends figure will be available for pre-order on August 13th at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering – (Avengers: Twilight) Cap

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering Captain America (Avengers: Twilight) figure and enhance your Magic deck with a playable card! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Avengers: Twilight comics this collectible 6-inch scale Captain America figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head with removable glasses, 2 alternate hands, and iconic shield; plus an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Captain America (Avengers: Twilight) card to expand your Magic deck! Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Avengers: Twilight comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

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