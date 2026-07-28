Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Debuts G.I. Joe Mad Marauders Footloose, Mutt, & Junkyard Set

New G.I. Joe reveals from SDCC 2026: Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series debuts the Mad Marauders Footloose, Mutt, & Junkyard three-pack.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed the G.I. Joe Classified Series Mad Marauders Footloose, Mutt, and Junkyard 3-pack at SDCC 2026.

The Mad Marauders set revives Sgt. Slaughter’s hard-hitting G.I. Joe sub-team with bold new camouflage colors.

Footloose, Mutt, and Junkyard include 23 accessories, from bazookas and knives to alternate hands and dog heads.

The G.I. Joe Classified Series #220 set is priced at $74.99 on Hasbro Pulse and is slated for fall 2026 release.

New G.I. Joe reveals continue from SDCC 2026 as Hasbro revisits one of the most popular sub-teams from the G.I. Joe universe: the Mad Marauders. Originally introduced as part of Sergeant Slaughter's elite Marauders team, Footloose, Mutt, and Junkyard are some of the toughest soldiers in the G.I. Joe ranks. The Marauders take on more aggressive missions than standard Joe units and always feature unique camouflage designs that make them stand out in any collection. Now, a brand-new Mad Marauders set is arriving with an impressive three-pack featuring 23 character-inspired accessories.

Footloose brings his expert infantry skills to the team, equipped with a bazooka, a rocket launcher, a knife, and a variety of other weapons. Mutt, one of G.I. Joe's most recognizable dog handlers, who comes equipped with Junkyard by his side. This updated version features new coloring, allowing them to stand out as they take the fight to Cobra. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #220 Mad Marauders Footloose, Mutt, and Junkyard three-pack is expected to arrive on Hasbro Pulse now for $74.99, with a fall 2026 release date. Pair them with the upcoming Sgt. Slaughter and "Triple T" set to truly take down Cobra in style.

G.I. JOE – MAD MARAUDERS FOOTLOOSE, MUTT, & JUNKYARD

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Mad Marauders Footloose, Mutt, & Junkyard come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This figure set is bursting with 23 character-inspired accessory pieces: Footloose includes helmet, knife, bazooka, rocket, backpack, and 3 weapons accessories; Mutt includes 6 alternate hands some with dog trainer signals, nightstick, knife, helmet, 2 goggles, mask, and 3 weapon accessories; plus swapable "good boy" and "growling" heads for Junkyard. The Mad Marauders sub-team of G.I. Joe is a highly specialized, fast attack, ground assault unit that strikes the first blow for G.I.Joe against Cobra's forces of evil!"

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