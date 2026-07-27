Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts Marvel Studios Doctor Doom with New Marvel Legends

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 wrapped, and Hasbro revealed a new Marvel Legends Doctor Doom figure inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled a new Marvel Legends Doctor Doom figure at SDCC 2026, inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

This marks the first MCU-based Doctor Doom Marvel Legends release, offering a detailed look at Victor Von Doom's film design.

The 6-inch Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom figure features premium armor sculpting, a green cape, and alternate hands.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom open July 27 for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

Doctor Doom is finally making his MCU debut, and Hasbro is celebrating the occasion with an all-new Marvel Legends figure inspired by Avengers: Doomsday. Revealed during the final day of San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the figure joins the first wave of collectibles based on Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster. Hasbro is no stranger to producing Doctor Doom figures, but this marks the first release based on the character's MCU design. The figure offers fans their best look yet at Victor Von Doom's cinematic appearance ahead of the film's release.

The release keeps things relatively simple, including interchangeable hands, a fully sculpted hood, a flowing green cape, and highly detailed armor that gives Doom a more grounded and realistic appearance. The intricate textures and premium sculpting make this one of the most screen-accurate versions of the iconic Marvel villain produced to date. It will certainly be exciting to see Doctor Doom share the screen with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men when Avengers: Doomsday arrives later this year. Pre-orders open today through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY DOCTOR DOOM

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). The fearsome Victor Von Doom is the mysterious and enigmatic monarch of Latveria. Behind his impenetrable mask he is master of both sorcery and technology. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Doctor Doom action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Doctor Doom figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories, including 2 alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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