Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel vs capcom

Hasbro Debuts Marvel Vs. Capcom Made-To-Order Marvel Legends Sentinel

A new Made-To-Order Marvel Legends figure is on the way from Hasbro as they debut their new Marvel vs. Capcom Sentinel

Article Summary Hasbro debuted a made-to-order Marvel vs. Capcom Sentinel at SDCC 2026, expanding the Marvel Legends GamerVerse line.

The 11-inch Marvel vs. Capcom Sentinel features game-accurate colors, detailed sculpting, and over 20 points of articulation.

Accessories include blast effects, arm cannon, rocket punch, alternate hands, and an explosive head for arcade-style poses.

Hasbro Pulse exclusive pre-orders are $99.99 through September 7, 2026, with the Marvel vs. Capcom Sentinel shipping July 2027.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 featured an impressive lineup of upcoming releases, including another addition to the growing Marvel Gamerverse collection. Making its debut is a mighty Marvel vs. Capcom Sentinel, available as a made-to-order release. Standing approximately 11 inches tall, this towering robot faithfully recreates the Sentinel's appearance from the classic Marvel vs. Capcom arcade games, complete with its iconic purple-and-blue color scheme. The figure features an impressive sculpt, over 20 points of articulation, and a generous selection of accessories.

This MVC Sentinel will come with blast effects, an arm cannon, a rocket punch accessory, alternate hands, and an explosive alternate head. The Marvel Legends Marvel vs. Capcom Sentinel will be available exclusively through Hasbro Pulse for $99.99. Pre-orders remain open through September 7, 2026, with cancellations available until September 22, 2026. The figure is expected to ship in July 2027. On the lookout for more Marvel Legends Gamerverse figures in the future, as the upcoming Alternate Coloring Wolverine vs Psylocke and Spiral vs. Iron Man sets.

MARVEL LEGENDS – SENTINEL (MARVEL VS. CAPCOM)

"Adversaries of the X-Men, the robotic Sentinels exist for the sole purpose of detecting and destroying mutants. Inspired by retro Marvel video games, this Marvel's Sentinel 11-inch-tall action figure set is available for pre-order only and features over 20 points of articulation for impressive poses. Includes 11 accessories for your game-inspired display, including alternate head, hands, and a display base. Also comes with an arm extender, blast FX, and rocket accessory to create the character's iconic Rocket Punch move."

"Look for more retro video game-inspired figures, to create epic hero vs villain battles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability). Complete your shelf with this made-to-order addition to your retro Marvel Games collection. Available only through pre-order until 9/7/2026. Placed orders can be cancelled until 9/22/2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!