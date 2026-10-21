Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Hasbro Debuts New Blind Box Marvel Comics Hero Gains Mystery Figures

Marvel heroes hit the gym in Hasbro's Hero Gains mystery blind box figures at Target, featuring tiny collectibles and secret Hulk variants.

Article Summary Hasbro’s new Marvel Hero Gains blind box series brings tiny 1.5-inch heroes and villains to Target in gym-themed poses.

The Marvel lineup includes Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Hulk, and Doctor Doom.

Collectors can hunt 11 standard Marvel figures plus 2 secret Hulk variants hidden inside the random mystery boxes.

Marvel Hero Gains mystery figures are available now at Target for $4.99 each, with every box revealing one surprise toy.

Marvel Comics' mightiest heroes are hitting the gym with a new Hasbro Mystery Blind Box series. Get ready for some Hero Gains, a new set of miniature collectibles featuring familiar Marvel characters in athletic-themed poses. The collection showcases heroes and villains engaged in a decidedly different kind of workout, packed with detail and color. Each figure stands approximately 1.5 inches tall, making them an easy addition to a desk, shelf, or growing Marvel collection.

The lineup includes 11 standard figures, featuring Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, Iron Man, Captain America, Human Torch, Cyclops, Wolverine, Ant-Man, The Thing, and Hulk. There are also two secret figures to hunt down, both featuring Hulk in red-and-green color schemes. As with any blind box release, collectors won't know which character they're getting until the package is opened. Each box contains one randomly selected figure, so completing the full lineup could take a little luck and potentially a few duplicate heroes along the way. The Marvel Comics Hero Gains Mystery Blind Box Figures are currently available for purchase on Target for $4.99 each. Excelsior!

Hasbro Blind Box – Marvel Hero Gains

"Discover your next superpowered obsession with a Marvel Hero Gains mystery figure from Hasbro! Each mini blind box contains one randomly selected collectible figure performing an athletic-themed activity. Iconic characters include Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Hulk, and more! Which one will you get? There are 11 regular Hero Gains figures available, as well as 2 secret figures to look for!"

MARVEL HERO GAINS TOYS: This mystery toy series features adorable, mini collectible figures performing fun athletic activities

MYSTERY 1.5-INCH MARVEL MINI FIGURE: Each collectible figure in this series stands at 1.5 inches tall (3.8 cm), making them the perfect Marvel collectibles or desk toys

WHICH SUPER HERO FIGURE WILL YOU GET?: Hero Gains mystery box toys feature 11 figures and 2 secret figures. It's such a mystery that even we don't know which one you'll unbox

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