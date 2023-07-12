Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Hasbro Debuts New Six Arms Saga Spider-Man Marvel Legends 2-Pack

A new exclusive 2-Pack set is on the way from Hasbro as Spider-Man takes on the deadly force of Dr. Michael Morbius

Walmart Con is next week, and Hasbro has revealed yet another exclusive is joining the ranks of their releases. Coming to life from Marvel Comics Six Arms Saga Spider-Man is back and ready to take on the power of Morbius. This set is more of a 2-Pack rerelease more than anything, as these characters already have Marvel Legends releases. Morbius will have the same accessories as his previous debut, with two capes and a dirty deco. Spider-Man seems to be nicely sculpted this time around, and we can imagine his extra arms are similar to the X-Men Retro Spiral that arrived last year. This is a nice set for Spider-Ma fans who have not acquired these figures yet, and the set is priced at $49.99. Walmart Con kicks off on 7/18, and this set will be available for pre-order then with a Fall 2023 release.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man vs. Morbius

"Seeking to rid himself of his Spider-Man powers, Peter Parker takes a serum that accidentally causes him to grow four extra arms. He tracks down the monstrous Morbius, whose superhuman blood holds the cure. Celebrate the Marvel universe with this Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man vs Morbius figure set. These quality 6-inch scale Spider-Man and Morbius figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in the "Six Arms Saga" of Spider-Man comics! Includes 2 figures and 3 comics-inspired accessories including Morbius' cape and Spider-Man alternate hands."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 7/18 exclusively at Walmart as part of Collector Con."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!