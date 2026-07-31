Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Embo 2-Pack

Hasbro has unveiled a Star Wars: The Black Series Embo & Keibu 2‑Pack — a 6-inch set inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu, available for pre-order exclusively on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the Star Wars: The Black Series Embo & Keibu 2-Pack following San Diego Comic Con 2026.

The Mandalorian & Grogu brings Embo into live action, reintroducing the deadly Clone Wars bounty hunter.

Embo includes his removable signature hat, articulated bowcaster, melee weapons, and a soft goods skirt.

Keibu features poseable articulation, with the Star Wars Black Series 2-Pack priced at $59.99 for Fall 2026.

The Mandalorian & Grogu introduced an exciting mix of new and returning characters, including the long-awaited live-action debut of the legendary Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo. Throughout The Clone Wars, Embo established himself as one of the galaxy's deadliest mercenaries, although little was known about his activities following the rise of the Empire. In his latest appearance, Embo once again finds himself working as a bounty hunter, eventually crossing paths with Din Djarin. Hasbro has now unveiled an all-new Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack featuring Embo and his new loyal anooba companion, Keibu.

Embo comes equipped with his signature wide-brimmed hat, which can also serve as a shield, sled, or deadly throwing weapon. He also includes his bowcaster and additional interchangeable weapons, giving collectors plenty of display options. Joining him is Keibu, Embo's faithful tracking companion. The highly detailed creature features impressive articulation and faithfully recreates the loyal hunting partner seen on screen. This exciting Black Series 2-Pack is already up for pre-order and will be exclusive to Hasbro Pulse for $59.99.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Embo & Keibu 2-Pack

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 |Pre-order on July 30 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Seasoned bounty hunter Embo is a lethal warrior often accompanied by Keibu, his loyal anooba tracker capable of sniffing out quarries. Add the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EMBO & KEIBU 6-inch scale action figure set to your collection, inspired by STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU."

"Embo comes with 2 melee weapon accessories and an articulated bowcaster. He also features a soft good skirt, and his hat — one of his signature weapons — is removable. The faithful anooba features head, neck, leg, and foot articulation for dynamic poseability. Detailed display window box packaging with posed-out figures makes this an ideal collector item for display in-box."

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