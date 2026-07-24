Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers Voyager Class Dark Energon Megatron

Hasbro expands the Transformers: Age of the Primes Energon Capsule Collection with Voyager Class Dark Energon Megatron — a translucent purple 6.75-inch Voyager expected September 2026 for $42.99.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Dark Energon Megatron at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The 6.75-inch Transformers Megatron figure features translucent purple plastic and bold white Energon-inspired deco.

Dark Energon Megatron converts from robot to tank in 17 steps and includes accessories for both display modes.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Voyager Class Dark Energon Megatron now ahead of its September 2026 release.

The battle between Autobots and Decepticons continues as Hasbro expands the Transformers: Age of the Primes Energon Capsule Collection with the arrival of a powerful new villain. Following the reveal of Energon Optimus Prime, the Decepticon leader Megatron is ready to bring a darker energy to collectors' shelves. The Transformers: Age of the Primes Energon Megatron figure features a striking translucent purple design that depicts Energon power flowing throughout his mechanical frame. Standing approximately 6.75 inches tall, this Voyager Class figure captures Megatron's intimidating presence while adding a unique futuristic style to his classic design.

Megatron transforms into his signature tank mode through a 17-steps and includes detailed mechanical sculpting along with accessories that can be displayed in both robot and vehicle modes. The figure's translucent elements and upgraded detailing make this version of Megatron a standout addition for Transformers collectors looking for something different. The Transformers: Age of the Primes Energon Megatron figure is expected to release in September 2026 for $42.99.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – Dark Energon Megatron

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

Molded in translucent purple to represent a surge of Energon power, this collectible Transformers figure is 6.75 inches (17 cm) in robot mode.

Part of the Energon collection, figure features unique, detailed white line deco inspired by the Transformers universe.

Split Dark Energon Cybertronic (sold separately, subject to availability) into 6 armor pieces for Dark Energon Megatron figure.

Converts between robot and tank mode in 17 steps.

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