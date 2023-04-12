Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Dok-Ondar Black Series Figure Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including Dok-Ondar himself

A brand new and original character from Disney Parks Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is coming to The Black Series. One of the must stop places inside Galaxy's Edge is the Den of Antiquities which is located in the Black Spire Outpost, which holds some of the best exclusives found in Star Wars Disney Parks collectibles. Run by a mysterious Ithorianm Dok-Ondar is known as an n infamous collector who wields and deals rare and valuable relics from all across the galaxy. Dok-Ondar is now getting his own exclusive figure from Hasbro as a Shop Disney exclusive. The Ithorianm will come in a specially designed box and will feature fabric clothes, as well as some very rare accessories. These include a Phase I Clone Trooper helmet, Jedi Holocron, Sith Holocron, and the Sword of Khashyun. The lore of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge comes to life, and Don-Ondar is priced at $24.99. He is set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders will arrive on May the 4th only on Shop Disney here.

Enter the Den of Antiquities with Hasbro and Shop Disney

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DOK-ONDAR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DOK-ONDAR figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS entertainment. Known as the gatekeeper of the black market, mysterious Ithorian Dok-Ondar is an infamous collector who buys, sells, and trades rare and valuable relics in his Den of Antiquities in Black Spire Outpost."

"He has amassed an impressive collection of unique artifacts that is unrivaled in the galaxy and is sought after for his knowledge and connections. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories, including a sword of Khashyun accessory. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Shop Disney."