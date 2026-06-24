Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: The Black Series Jaina & Jacen Solo 2-Pack

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil a Star Wars: The Black Series Legends two-pack featuring Jaina and Jacen Solo

The Star Wars galaxy continues to expand beyond the films as Hasbro celebrates the beloved Legends timeline with a brand-new Star Wars: The Black Series release. Fans of the Expanded Universe can finally bring home one of the franchise's most iconic sibling duos as Jacen and Jaina Solo arrive in the 6" scale. Long before Disney reset the Star Wars canon, readers followed the adventures of Han Solo and Leia Organa's twin children through countless novels and comic books. Hasbro is now bringing both characters to life with premium Black Series figures featuring detailed sculpting and in some iconic designs.

Jaina Solo returns to the line wearing her classic pilot outfit, which includes a removable helmet along with her signature purple lightsaber. Jacen Solo joins her with his green lightsaber and a detailed outfit that longtime Expanded Universe fans are sure to recognize. The release marks another major step in Hasbro's growing commitment to Star Wars Expanded Universe characters, and more may be on the way. The Jacen and Jaina Solo Star Wars: Black Series two-pack is available for pre-order now through Hasbro Pulse and is currently scheduled to release in August 2026 for $55.99.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Jaina Solo & Jacen Solo

"This action figure set is inspired by the characters from the Star Wars Legends book series Star Wars: The New Jedi Order™. These figures let fans create scenes with a faithfulness to the novels, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco."

Based on the series of multi-author Legends novels set twenty years after the Rebel victory in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™, Han and Leia's progeny come to The Black Series 6-inch line with premium design and articulation.

A skilled pilot and mechanic like her father, Jaina returns to The Black Series in a classic orange starfighter pilot flight suit with a purple-bladed Lightsaber™, blaster, and a removable helmet.

Last seen in 3.75-inch scale back in 2010, Han and Leia's son Jacen – a talented Force communicator – comes to the 6-inch line with his green-bladed Lightsaber™.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!