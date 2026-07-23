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Hasbro Debuts The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zelda Figure

Get ready to bring the world of The Legend of Zelda to life as Hasbro has unveiled their new 6” figures from Tears of the Kingdom

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Princess Zelda for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Heroes of Hyrule 6-inch figure line.

The 6-inch Zelda figure features about 20 points of articulation, game-accurate sculpting, and collector-style packaging.

Accessories include a swappable right hand and the decayed Master Sword, inspired by key Tears of the Kingdom moments.

Princess Zelda joins Link in Hasbro’s first wave, with pre-orders live now for $27.99 ahead of a spring 2027 release.

The princess of Hyrule is joining Hasbro's upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Heroes of Hyrule action figure line. Following the reveal of Link, Hasbro has officially unveiled Princess Zelda, bringing one of Nintendo's most iconic characters to the 6-inch collector format. This figure is inspired by Zelda's appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, where the princess is transported to the past and must uncover the secrets of Hyrule's history while helping Link defeat the Demon King. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, Princess Zelda features around 20 points of articulation and includes detailed sculpting designed to capture her in-game appearance.

Accessories include a swappable right hand and the decayed Master Sword, recreating one of the most memorable elements from Tears of the Kingdom. The attention to detail on this figure is nicely done, and she will join Link and Ganondorf in this brand-new 6-inch line. It does look like Zelda is also featured in a collector-friendly window box, similar to Hasbro's popular Marvel Legends and Star Wars: The Black Series boxes. Pre-orders for Princess Zelda are currently available through select retailers for $27.99, with a planned spring 2027 release.

The Legend of Zelda – Heroes of Hyrule Princess Zelda

"Ever since its first title, released in the U.S. in 1987, the Legend of Zelda series has mixed exploration and discovery with action and adventure. Link and Zelda's eternal battle against Ganondorf forms the centerpiece of these epic tales from the world of Hyrule. Now, with 6-inch-scale figures from Hasbro, fans can finally bring to life their favorite game moments and cut-scenes — or imagine their own."

"When Zelda, the wise princess of Hyrule, finds herself cast back through time, she must work from the past to help Link defeat the Demon King. The Legend of Zelda Heroes of Hyrule Princess Zelda 6-inch-scale action figure is inspired by the action-adventure video game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

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