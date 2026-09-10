Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts the Rerelease of the Marvel Legends X-Force 3-Pack

Hasbro's Marvel Legends reissue season continues with the X-Force 3-Pack — Domino, Rictor, and Cannonball returning for collectors.

Article Summary Hasbro rereleases the Marvel Legends X-Force 3-Pack, bringing back the sought-after Domino, Rictor, and Cannonball set.

The 2021 Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney exclusive returns for $84.99, giving X-Force collectors a second shot.

Domino, Rictor, and Cannonball include comics-inspired deco, 10 accessories, and 20-plus points of articulation.

The Marvel Legends X-Force 3-Pack lands at Fan Channel retailers like BigBadToyStore with a December 2026 release.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends reissue season continues as popular figures make their return. The newest release is a previously pricey and sought-after 2021 three-pack that was originally released through Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney. The X-Force 3-Pack is back and making its comeback, with Marvel Comics' Domino, Rictor, and Cannonball. All three figures feature iconic Marvel Comics-inspired designs and come with a nice variety of accessories.

This Marvel Legends X-Force 3-Pack has been on many fans' wish lists, and now collectors have a second opportunity to own the set in all its glory at a new, higher price of $84.99. Domino comes with two blasters and alternate hands, while Rictor gets additional hands and a power effect. Cannonball includes an alternate head and swappable blast-effect legs. The Marvel Legends X-Force 3-Pack is being offered through Fan Channel retailers, including BigBadToyStore, and is expected to release in December 2026. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Marvel Legends reissues dropping like Cel-Shaded Retro Spider-Man.

Marvel Legends: X-Force – Marvel's Domino, Rictor, & Cannonball

"Bring the excitement and wonder of Marvel's X-Force to your collection with the Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Domino, Rictor, & Marvel's Cannonball Multi-Pack. This 6-inch-scale collectible set features premium design, detailed deco, and 10 accessories for dynamic posing and display."

Figures feature detailed costume and character deco inspired by their appearances in Marvel's X-Force comics.

Marvel's Domino comes with 2 blasters and 2 alternate fisted hands.

Rictor comes with 2 alternate hands and 2 power effects that attach to his fists.

Marvel's Cannonball comes with an alternate head and a blast effect accessory that can be attached to his torso to pose him mid-flight.

Each figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs.

Window box package with comics-inspired artwork for display on your shelf.

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