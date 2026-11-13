Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers' Onyx Prime the Deceiver

The war between Autobots and Decepticons continues on your shelf with a new Age of the Primes Leader Class figure — Onyx Prime the Deceiver.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Onyx Prime the Deceiver, inspired by the legendary Thirteen.

This 7.5-inch Transformers figure triple-changes between robot, creature, and centaur modes with multi-step conversion.

Onyx Prime includes three weapon accessories that attach in all modes, plus articulation for dynamic Transformers poses.

Transformers collectors can preorder Onyx Prime now from Hasbro Pulse for $59.99 ahead of a March 2027 release.

Long before the Autobots and Decepticons began their legendary war, Cybertron was shaped by thirteen extraordinary beings known as the Thirteen Primes. Created by Primus to stand against his ancient enemy, Unicron, each Prime possessed unique abilities, powers, and artifacts that helped shape the future of the Transformers universe. Among these legendary figures was Onyx Prime, a mysterious beast-like warrior associated with the origins of Cybertron's many beast-former lineages. Hasbro is exploring that darker chapter of Transformers mythology with its new Age of the Primes Leader Class The Thirteen Onyx Prime the Deceiver figure.

Coming in at 7.5 inches tall, Leader Class Onyx Prime features an impressive triple-changing design that transforms between robot, creature, and centaur modes. The transformation requires 12 steps to reach creature mode and another 19 steps to convert into its centaur configuration. Hasbro also includes three weapons for Onyx that can be attached in all three modes, making him a powerful member of The Thirteen, hiding a dark secret. The Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class The Thirteen Onyx Prime the Deceiver is available for preorder through Hasbro Pulse for $59.99, with an expected shipping date of March 1, 2027.

Transformers The Thirteen Onyx Prime the Deceiver

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

7.5-inch (19 cm) Leader Class figure with deco and detailing drawn from the Transformers universe.

Converts between three modes: robot to creature in 12 steps, creature to centaur in 19 steps.

Comes with 3 weapon accessories that attach in all three modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature high articulation for dynamic posing.

Shockwave eliminates Onyx Prime and assumes his identity, steering the course of history to meet his own larger purposes.

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