Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Deploys G.I. Joe Classified Avalanche Response Into Action

Hasbro adds to the G.I. Joe Classified Legacy Collection with Avalanche Response, a winter-rescue specialist figure

Article Summary Hasbro expands G.I. Joe Classified Legacy Collection with Action Joe Avalanche Response, a cold-weather rescue specialist.

The 6-inch G.I. Joe Classified figure channels the brand’s early service-adventure roots with a mountain rescue focus.

Avalanche Response swaps heavy firepower for rescue gear, including skis, snowshoes, goggles, stretcher, and flare gun.

G.I. Joe Classified Avalanche Response is priced at $42.99, with Hasbro Pulse pre-orders live now for October 2026.

Hasbro is expanding its G.I. Joe Classified Legacy Collection with a new release that digs into the brand's earliest identity. Action Joe: Avalanche Response revisits one of the franchise's original concepts of service-based adventure storytelling. This figure focuses on high-altitude search-and-rescue operations and is outfitted for extreme cold-weather environments. Coming in at 6" tall, this G.I. Joe Classified hero is layered with winter survival gear, tactical harnesses, and equipment designed for navigating dangerous mountain terrain.

Instead of heavy weaponry, Avalanche Response emphasizes rescue tools and survival-focused accessories. The gear included is focused more on emergency response work than on tactical warfare against Cobra. The sculpt and outfit design reinforce that shift, with bulky winter layers showing that he is ready to embrace the cold and save anyone in need. This figure is a nice reminder from Hasbro of how classic and G.I. Joe concept originally was. The G.I. Joe Classified Series Legacy Collection: Action Joe Avalanche Response is priced at $42.99, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with an October 2026 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Legacy Collection: Avalanche Response

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series Legacy Collection line, Action Joe – Avalanche Response comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Snow Rescue figure is bursting with 14 character-inspired accessory pieces, including alternate head, alt hood, helmet with adjustable optic, goggles, 2 skis, 2 ski poles, 2 snowshoes, taser, flare gun, backpack, and foldable stretcher."

Features a contemporary design demonstrating the heroism of the Avalanche Response and is packed with 14 accessory pieces showcasing their modern equipment and gear.

The window-box display showcases the figure along with accessory load out, gorgeous original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders, while also celebrating more than 60 years of G.I. Joe with a unique Legacy Collection design.

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