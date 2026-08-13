Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Deploys G.I. Joe Classified Series Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone

Hasbro has unveiled a new G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback figure: Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone — a 6-inch Green Beret with new deco, accessories, and retro packaging.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Vincent R. “Falcon” Falcone at SDCC 2026.

The 6-inch G.I. Joe Falcon figure features a new camo deco, removable Green Beret, scarf, and classic gear.

Accessories include a backpack, knife, shotgun, figure stand, and multiple points of articulation for display.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Falcon preorders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 ahead of an October 2026 release.

Get ready to take on Joe in style, as Hasbro has unveiled its latest G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback release. Vincent R. Falcone is back to enhance your Joe collection with an impressive new 6-inch scale figure. Lieutenant Falcon was an American-born U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who focused on infantry, with a secondary specialty as a medic. This Green Beret is a faithful asset to any G.I. Joe Classified Series team and is back with a brand-new deco and specialized retro cardback packaging.

Lieutenant Falcon is locked and loaded and ready for action with a brand-new camo-inspired outfit, removable Green Beret, and a nice variety of accessories to take on anything that Cobra throws at him. Hasbro has included a backpack, a knife, a removable scarf, and a shotgun for this legendary Joe. Pre-orders for this G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Falcon figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an October 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more G.I.Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback figures like the Cobra Valkyrie, who is also coming soon.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback – Falcon

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Vincent R. "Falcon" Falcone figure contains 5 character-inspired accessory pieces including backpack, knife, iconic beret, figure stand, and weapon accessory, plus removable scarf. Multilingual, Falcon is first on the ground immersing himself in the native population. He rallies their support, trains foreign troops, and leads them against Cobra wherever enemy threats arise. "

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