Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Deploys New Star Wars: The Black Series Galactic Marine Figure

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro, as they have unveiled a brand new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro expands Star Wars: The Black Series with a new Galactic Marine figure inspired by Revenge of the Sith.

The clone trooper from the Battle of Mygeeto joins the line with detailed armor, weathering, and a fixed backpack.

Star Wars collectors get multiple accessories here, including two blasters and premium 6-inch scale articulation.

Pre-orders open October 15 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and select retailers, with a Spring 2027 release planned.

The Grand Army of the Republic is getting bigger, as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new clone trooper from the prequel trilogy. Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new wave of Star Wars: The Black Series figures that will not only bring updated characters to collectors but also feature new packaging for the hit 6-inch action figure line. This first wave of figures features one iconic character from each Star Wars film, and for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, they are bringing the Galactic Marine to life.

The Galactic Marine made its big debut alongside Ki-Adi-Mundi in the Battle of Mygeeto. These deadly Galactic Marines are a major asset to any army and are a long-awaited character to arrive in The Black Series. A lot of impressive detail is sculpted into this Galactic Marine. He will come with an attached backpack and two blasters to help him get the job done. Nice weathering detail is showcased on the armor, and he will be an impressive addition to any growing Clone Trooper collection. Pre-orders are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers on October 15 at 1 PM EST, with a Spring 2027 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Galactic Marine

"The Galactic Marines were a unit of clone troopers famous for their distinctive armor and relentlessness in combat. The BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Black Series STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like a Galactic Marine from REVENGE OF THE SITH. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the included blaster and backpack accessories. Look for more BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS collectibles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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