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Hasbro Deploys New Star Wars: TVC Geonosis Battle Droid 4-Pack

Hasbro is back with a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection set with a Super Battle Droid & Battle Droids (Geonosis) multipack

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Geonosis 4-pack with three B1 Battle Droids and a Super Battle Droid.

Inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the army-builder set recreates the Battle of Geonosis in classic 3.75-inch scale.

Each Star Wars TVC figure includes weapons, while the Super Battle Droid adds a secondary arm cannon and blast effect.

Priced at $67.99, the Star Wars multipack pairs with the Republic Gunship HasLab and may see restocks beyond Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro is preparing collectors for the arrival of its Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Republic Gunship HasLab by unveiling a brand-new Separatist Droid Army Builder four-pack. Inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the set includes three B1 Battle Droids in their Geonosis-inspired reddish-brown color scheme, along with a Super Battle Droid. Each figure includes multiple weapons, while the Super Battle Droid comes equipped with a secondary arm cannon and blast effect.

This new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection set follows the debut of their Clone Trooper multipack. Both sets are a perfect way to relive the Battle of Geonosis in glorious detail, while enhancing the successful Republic Gunship HasLab. Retailing for $67.99, this army-building set is the perfect companion to any Clone Wars collection, and while it is sold out on Hasbro right now, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for restocks as well as a drop on shopDisney. Stay tuned for more Attack of the Clones coming soon from Hasbro, which continues to enhance its ongoing Clone War campaign.

Star Wars: TVC Super Battle Droid & Battle Droids (Geonosis)

"As the Separatist Crisis escalated, a rescue mission led by Jedi and clones against Count Dooku's army became the first battle of Geonosis – and thus the beginning of the Clone Wars. Recreate the moment on your shelf with a super battle droid and 3 B1 droids in this multipack!"

"The Vintage Collection celebrates favorite characters and iconic moments throughout Star Wars lore with collector-grade articulation and detailing in 3.75-inch scale, and calling back to the original Kenner releases from the 1970s and 1980s. Beloved by fans worldwide, TVC is dedicated to paying tribute to the nostalgia of the Kenner days while creating a premium collector experience. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

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