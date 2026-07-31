Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Deploys New Star Wars: TVC Super Battle Droid Figure

Hasbro has unveiled the B2 Super Battle Droid from Star Wars: The Vintage Collection — an Attack of the Clones–inspired 3.75-inch figure available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a Fall 2026 release expected.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection B2 Super Battle Droid at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the 3.75-inch figure recreates the Battle of Geonosis heavy droid.

The Star Wars collectible features premium articulation, screen-accurate sculpting, and a blast effect accessory.

Pre-orders are live now on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with the Star Wars TVC Super Battle Droid due in Fall 2026.

In Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, the Clone Wars had yet to begin officially, but the galaxy was already on the brink of conflict. On the planet Geonosis, the Republic and Separatist armies clashed in what would become the opening battle of the Clone Wars. During the Battle of Geonosis, Count Dooku unveiled the Separatists' newest battlefield weapon—the B2 Super Battle Droid. Built as a heavy assault infantry unit, the B2 was larger, stronger, and more heavily armored than the standard B1 Battle Droid. Rather than carrying a blaster rifle, it featured an integrated wrist blaster, allowing it to deliver devastating firepower while withstanding far more damage than its predecessor.

Now Star Wars fans can bolster their Separatist armies as Hasbro unveils the latest addition to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. Inspired by Attack of the Clones, this all-new B2 Super Battle Droid features premium articulation, screen-accurate sculpting, and an attachable wrist blaster effect that recreates its on-screen firepower. Whether displayed on the battlefield or alongside an expanding droid army, this figure is a welcome addition to any Clone Wars collection. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a Fall 2026 release expected.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Super Battle Droid

"When the Trade Federation's defeat on Naboo revealed the flaws of B1 droids, the Techno Union designed heavy infantry models created specifically for combat. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on a super battle droid as seen in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Pose out the Super Battle Droid with the included arm gun accessory with blast FX."

"Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability."

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