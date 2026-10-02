Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Deploys the D.I.R.E. Hawk with New G.I. Joe Classified Series

Hasbro expands the G.I. Joe Classified Series with #225 D.I.R.E. Hawk, a Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy ready to join your Joe collection.

Article Summary Hasbro adds D.I.R.E. Hawk to the G.I. Joe Classified Series, introducing a new Cobra troop builder at #225.

The 6-inch G.I. Joe Classified Series figure includes 8 accessories, alternate heads, weapons, and taloned hands.

D.I.R.E. Hawk uses mystical D.I.R.E. Tech energy and a Daedalus Jet Wing Pack for high-speed aerial attacks.

Priced at $42.99 on Hasbro Pulse, the G.I. Joe Classified Series D.I.R.E. Hawk is currently sold out.

Cobra is getting some new deadly recruits with the latest addition to Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series. Cobra is deploying its new D.I.R.E. Hawk (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy), a new villainous troop builder to help take on the Joes. Designed in the line's 6-inch scale, the D.I.R.E. Hawk comes with eight accessories with swappable masked and unmasked heads, guns, and ectoplasmic taloned hands. Cobra has definitely borrowed some tips from Marvel Comics' Vulture for this new release, and fits well inside the ongoing D.I.R.E. G.I. Joe collection.

It is always a treat to have new army builders coming to life from Hasbro, and this one will surely have the skies covered. The D.I.R.E. Hawk is currently listed at $42.99 on Hasbro Pulse, although the figure is already marked sold out. Stay tuned on Pulse for restocks on this fun new release, and be on the lookout for more G.I. Joe Classified Series figures arriving in the future.

G.I. Joe – D.I.R.E. Hawk (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy)

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, D.I.R.E. Hawk comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This D.I.R.E. Hawk figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including modified C-M2 Daedalus Jet Wing Pack, alternate helmeted head, 2 alt ectoplasmic taloned hands, and 4 weapon accessories. D.I.R.E. Hawks employ the mystical D.I.R.E. Tech energies to power their Jet Wing packs that allow them to plummet at terminal velocities executing divebomb strafing runs as long as their mental focus maintains the integrity of the ectoplasmic wings. They live for the thrill of danger."

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