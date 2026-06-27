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Hasbro Deploys the Toxo-Viper Trooper with G.I. Joe Classified Series

Hasbro has added the 6" Toxo-Viper to the G.I. Joe Classified Series — a Cobra environmental warfare specialist now available for pre-order with a November 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro adds the G.I. Joe Classified Series Toxo-Viper, Cobra’s toxic environmental warfare trooper, to the 6-inch line.

The G.I. Joe Toxo-Viper features a hazard suit, helmet, backpack, hose attachments, and blast-effect nozzle gear.

Cobra’s Toxo-Viper brings an industrial horror style, making this G.I. Joe Classified Series army builder stand out.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #209 Toxo-Viper is up for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 ahead of November 2026.

On the Cobra side of the battlefield, things are about to take a toxic turn as Hasbro has added the Toxo-Viper to the growing roster of the G.I. Joe Classified Series. The Toxo-Viper is one of Cobra's most dangerous environmental warfare specialists, and is faithfully brought to life in 6" action for army building fun. These troopers weaponize contamination itself, turning hazardous environments into strategic advantages. The figure includes a highly detailed hazard suit design, an attachable helmet, a backpack system, hose attachments, and a modular nozzle system that comes with blast-effect options.

The Toxo-Viper continues Cobra's tradition of turning environmental hazards into tactical advantages on the battlefield. Its design leans heavily into more industrial horror aesthetics, making it one of the more visually extreme army builders in the G.I. Joe Classified Series line. The Toxo-Viper was built to turn any environment into a non-survival area, but G.I. Joe always adapts and overcomes. Collectors can add this new Cobra soldier to their collection, as pre-orders are now available via Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a November 2026 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #209, Toxo-Viper

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Toxo-Viper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Toxo-Viper figure contains 7 character-inspired accessory pieces, including alternate masked head, Sludge Thrower pack, Sludge Nozzle, connector tube, and 3 toxo blast effects."

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