Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Hasbro Drops Spider-Man: No Way Home 'Final Swing' Marvel Legends

Target’s latest Geek Fest brings new exclusives, including a Target-exclusive Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home figure.

Target's latest Geek Fest is here, with new collectibles arriving each week from a variety of companies. A new Marvel Legends figure has been unveiled by Hasbro, inspired by the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is back in his popular Final Swing suit, which gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man a very comic-book-accurate design. Hasbro has now brought back this figure with a brighter deco, as well as a brand-new half-masked Spider-Man head sculpt.

Two pairs of hands are included, giving collectors plenty of options for creating dynamic poses. The secondary half-masked head sculpt captures Tom Holland's likeness quite well and adds another great display option for fans of the film. This latest release gives collectors another opportunity to add Tom Holland's Spider-Man to their Marvel Legends display. The updated paintwork helps capture the look of his final appearance in No Way Home, while the interchangeable head is a fantastic new addition that will work with other MCU figures. This figure will be a Target exclusive, and pre-orders are already live online for $27.99, with an expected October 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more Target Exclusive Marvel Legends like the Retro X-Men Cypher.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: No Way Home Figure

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Spider-Man from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Spider-Man and other collectible Marvel action figures (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

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