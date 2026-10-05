Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Enters Jabba's Palace with Star Wars: The Black Series Tessek

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro, as they have unveiled a brand new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Tessek, bringing Jabba’s Palace’s squid-faced accountant to fans.

The Return of the Jedi alien joins Hasbro’s first 2027 Black Series wave with updated sculpting and soft-goods cloak.

Star Wars collectors can expect Tessek to include a blaster accessory and multiple articulation points for display.

Tessek goes up for pre-order October 15 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with Spring 2027 release.

It is time to assemble Jabba the Hutt's entourage once again, as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new wave of Star Wars: The Black Series figures. As Hasbro's recent Star Wars livestream event showcased, a new era of The Black Series is upon us with brand-new packaging. This first wave of figures captures new and iconic characters from the Skywalker Saga, and for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Tessek makes his appearance. This iconic squid-like alien made his debut in Return of the Jedi in his scenes amongst the other aliens inside Jabba's Palace.

Hasbro now brings him to life with some updated details and elements for their first wave of 2027 figures. Tessek will come with a blaster, updated details, an impressive sculpt, and a soft-goods cloak. Hopefully, Hasbro will bring more of Jabba's Palace's iconic aliens to life in this new era of The Black Series figures. Tessek will arrive for pre-order on October 15 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers. Prices are unknown at this time, but he will be a mainline release and is set for Spring 2027.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Tessek

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order on October 15 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). Often seen at the court of Jabba the Hutt, Tessek served as Jabba's accountant, though all the while he was secretly embezzling funds from the crime lord."

"The BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This Black Series STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Tessek from RETURN OF THE JEDI. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the included blaster accessory."

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