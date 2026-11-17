Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Goes Retro with New Star Wars Rebel & Stormtrooper 2-Pack

Hasbro has revealed new Star Wars Retro Collection action figures, including a Rebel Fleet Trooper & Stormtrooper 2-pack, coming in Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Star Wars Retro Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper and Stormtrooper 2-pack for Spring 2027.

The 3.75-inch Rebel and Stormtrooper figures use vintage Kenner-inspired sculpting, deco, and classic cardback style.

Each Retro Collection figure includes a blaster accessory and collectible blister card packed inside a Kenner-style box.

The Target-exclusive Stormtrooper set joins more Star Wars Retro figures arriving for the 50th anniversary celebration.

The battle between the Empire and the Rebellion is getting a nostalgic makeover as Hasbro expands its Star Wars Retro Collection once more. Celebrating 50 years of Star Wars, a new 2-Pack is on the way with the Star Wars: A New Hope Rebel Fleet Trooper & Stormtrooper set. This upcoming release takes collectors back to the golden age of Kenner action figures. Standing at 3.75 inches tall, both figures feature vintage-inspired designs and detailing that pay tribute to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars toys.

Just like previous Star Wars Retro releases, each character comes with a blaster accessory and an individual collectible blister card. It is always fun to see a reissue of the Star Wars collectibles that started it all, and these truly are a great way to celebrate the 50th Star Wars Anniversary. However, the Star Wars Retro Rebel Fleet Trooper & Stormtrooper 2-pack will be available exclusively at Target. Prices have yet to be announced, but they are expected to arrive in store in Spring 2027, along with a nice set of single-carded Retro figures from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Princess Leia.

Star Wars Retro – Rebel Fleet Trooper & Stormtrooper

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027). The STAR WARS RETRO line features detailing and design calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s figures. Inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE , this 3.75-inch-scale 2-pack includes Rebel Fleet Trooper and Stormtrooper figures. Featuring deco and design calling back to the original Kenner releases, these STAR WARS figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Each figure includes a blaster accessory for added poseability."

"This multipack of vintage toys features collectible blister cards within an outer box featuring classic Kenner branding. Find other STAR WARS RETRO collectibles to reimagine iconic scenes — or create your own (each sold separately, subject to availability.)

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