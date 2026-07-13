Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Blooms by Play-Doh, play-doh

Hasbro Has Launched The New Blooms by Play-Doh For Adults

Hasbro has launched Blooms by Play-Doh, a brand-new line of Play-Doh items for adults available as a Target exclusive.

Article Summary Hasbro’s Blooms by Play-Doh brings adult crafters a new Target-exclusive line of floral DIY kits made with Play-Doh.

Four Blooms by Play-Doh kits are available now at $25 each, with color-matched compound and guides for detailed flowers.

The Garden Bouquet Kit lets you craft 20 Play-Doh blooms using tools, stems, a vase, and step-by-step instructions.

Designed for beginners and seasoned makers, Blooms by Play-Doh offers relaxing, keepable floral crafts for gifting or décor.

Hasbro has launched a brand-new line of Play-Doh items for adults, called Blooms by Play-Doh. Sold as a Target exclusive, these are intricate floral displays made entirely from their special compound, in colors specific to the kind of flowers you're making, depending on the design you're aiming for. They have released four different boxes, each oen selling for $25 a piece, which includes a booklet to help you make even the most intricate flower designs. We have more details below about all of them as they are available now.

Make All Sorts Of Boquets With Blooms by Play-Doh

Take a moment to create something special with the Blooms Garden Bouquet Kit! This complete flower-making kit has everything you need to get creative with moldable Play-Doh compound and easy-to-use tools. No additional craft supplies needed! Detailed instructions will help guide you every step of the way as you make 20 blooms in different shapes and sizes. Watch your flowers bloom before your eyes when you load some compound into the tools and press down with the plunger. Complete your masterpiece with smaller hand-formed flowers and greenery.

Let the Play-Doh blooms dry and preserve them with finishing spray, then arrange the full bouquet in the vase to display your custom home décor. These craft kits for adults are great year-round, whether it's easy homemade Mother's Day gifts, Valentine's Day activities, summer crafts for adults, Galentine's Day crafts for adults, or even bridal shower activities and bachelorette party crafts.

Creative flower art projects just got more colorful with this complete arts and crafts kit for adults and teens. This floral design kit makes crafting for adults simple for beginners and inspiring for all skill levels, with so many ways to add your own touches. Use the flower maker tools to press and reveal colorful petals that look like they're really blooming for a perfect stress-relief craft. Let your DIY flowers dry, then add a light spritz of finishing spray to help protect your design and keep it looking beautiful over time.

The Play-Doh bouquet organizer helps keep the stems in place, while the clear vase keeps all the attention on your flower crafts and makes it a perfect table centerpiece. Believe it or not, these keepable, easy flower arrangements are made of Play-Doh compound! Includes 20 color sticks in white, yellow, and multiple shades of pink. Detailed instructions include photographs, tips, and tricks to help guide your bouquet-making.

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