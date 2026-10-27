Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, star wars

Hasbro is Raising Marvel Legends and Star Wars: TBS Figures to $29.99

Hasbro's Marvel Legends and Star Wars: The Black Series figures are seeing a price increase from $27.99 to $29.99.

Article Summary Hasbro is raising Marvel Legends and Star Wars: The Black Series standard figures from $27.99 to $29.99.

The new Hasbro price adds about 7%, making full waves, team builds, and troop armies tougher on collectors.

Some Hasbro releases like X-Men '97 still show $27.99, while Avengers: Doomsday and new Star Wars hit $29.99.

Retailers vary on Hasbro pricing now, but rising costs could push collectors to be more selective heading into 2027.

Hasbro is raising prices once again, and collectors are feeling the impact across two of its biggest action figure lines. Both Marvel Legends and Star Wars: The Black Series are seeing standard 6-inch figures jump from $27.99 to $29.99, marking another price increase for fans building their collections. The latest adjustment adds $2 to the retail price of standard figures, representing an increase of approximately 7%. While that might not sound like much for a single purchase, the difference does quickly add up for collectors who regularly pick up entire waves.

With releases like Avengers: Doomsday, the next era of Star Wars figures, and much more on the horizon, collectors may have to prepare for higher prices across some of Hasbro's biggest action figure lines. Interestingly, the upcoming X-Men '97 wave appears to retain the previous $27.99 price point. However, new Avengers: Doomsday figures like Beast, Nightcrawler, and Concept Series Doom are seeing that additional $2 increase, bringing their price to $29.99. With prices continuing to climb, fans may need to become more selective about which figures make it onto their shelves.

Hasbro's new Star Wars: A New Era wave of figures is also getting that boost, so IG-88, Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot), and even Princess Amidala are not only getting new packaging, but a new price tag. However, if you are a dedicated collector, then you will still have plenty of reasons to get excited about upcoming releases, but it might be time to be selective. Some online retailers are still holding true to the previous $27.99 MSRP listing, but many have the new price or even higher, like GameStop. Times are getting tough for Hasbro collectors, and it will be more interesting to see the future price of multipacks in 2027. Be sure to get your Star Wars and Marvel Legends figures while you can, before the holiday surge, or they'll disappear at that price forever.

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